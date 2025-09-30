Pastor Appreciation Month: Love Your Pastors Well

October is Pastor Appreciation Month, but why October, and why appreciate your pastor? Well, to start with, the concept of appreciating your pastor is biblical, and God directed the New Testament church to do so.

In 1 Timothy, Paul wrote, “Let the elders who rule well be considered worthy of double honor, especially those who labor in preaching and teaching” (1 Tim. 5:17, ESV). He also wrote, “We ask you, brothers, to respect those who labor among you and are over you in the Lord and admonish you, and to esteem them very highly in love because of their work” (1 Thess. 5:12–13, ESV). For centuries, pastors have been honored and recognized for their service to the Lord and His church at various times of the year.

In 1992, James Dobson and Focus on the Family initiated a push to promote the second Sunday in October as National Clergy Appreciation Month. In 1994, a transition was made to make October Pastor Appreciation Month. Taking time to recognize the work of your pastor is essential. It is a sign of a healthy church and communicates to your pastor that you are thankful for his shepherding the flock of God.

Responsible for Souls

God tells us in Jeremiah 3:15, “And I will give you shepherds after my own heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding.” Pastors have the privilege and responsibility to preach and teach the Word of God to the church and are a gift from God for the local church.

Pastors are not perfect, but God has called them to shepherd His people as they live life together. A pastor’s role is uniquely stressful. The pastor’s job is not 9-5 business hours. Weeks can be long, filled with the burden of carrying the emotional, mental, and spiritual weight of the church.

A pastor who shepherds the flock lives his life connected to the people. I can remember one hospital visit I made, where I went from the joy of a baby being born and the celebratory spirit of that family, straight to the tragedy of a person being killed in a car accident and the intense grief of another family. That day, I experienced the extreme highs and lows of human emotion, and it was one of many heavy days in the life of the pastorate.

While there are many ways that you can show your pastor you love him, I want to give you a few ideas on how to express your appreciation for all he does.

1. Personally tell him how much he means to you.

I think it is often assumed that everyone is telling the pastor how much he is appreciated — and yet for many pastors, it has been weeks, if not months, without a single word of thanks. You’ll never know how much a text, email, card, note, or face-to-face encouragement means to your pastor. Take the time to tell him you love him personally.

2. Do some chores for him.

Rake his leaves, cut the grass. Have his car detailed. Pressure wash his deck or house. Do something that helps him get caught up. The work of ministry is never done, and neither are his responsibilities around his home.

3. Celebrate your pastor’s milestones.

Celebrate his church anniversaries. These celebrations will remind your church of his faithfulness and, for many, the longevity of his ministry.

4. Remember your pastor’s wife and children.

Behind every great pastor is a supportive family, and yet they are often forgotten or, at best, taken for granted.

5. Encourage rest and self-care.

Pastors are prone to burnout due to the demands of their role. The work of a pastor is never done. Encourage him to take time for himself and his family. Everyone deserves a day off each week. Some are fortunate enough to get two days called “the weekend.” You may even consider giving him an extra week of vacation or providing a retreat for him like the “Restore” pastor and wives conference that is hosted by the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

6. Pay your pastor well.

As already stated earlier, pastors who lead well are worthy of a double honor. I don’t have to tell you that it takes money to provide for our families, and one of the struggles that pastors endure is in the area of finances. Help your pastor in this area and be generous in taking care of him and his family.

7. Help him participate in his hobby.

Pastors are people just like you and have things they enjoy doing. Think of ways to encourage him to take time for himself to enjoy his interests. If you share the same leisurely pursuits, ask him to join you.

8. Give him a book each month for a year.

I don’t know a pastor who doesn’t love building his library. It is a gift that keeps on giving.

9. Provide a meal for his family.

I can’t tell you the number of times a church member brought us food, provided a gift card, or just paid for our meal when they saw us in a restaurant. That simple gesture has been a blessing throughout the years and has proven to me that the church would take care of my needs.

10. Commit to pray for him daily and do it!

Prayer may be last on the list, but it must be your priority. You can never pray too much for your pastor and his family. The enemy wants to destroy your leader, and your prayers are fighting a spiritual war as you intercede for your shepherd.

Worthy of Honor

Your pastor deserves honor, and God is very clear about honoring our leaders. When you take the time to appreciate your pastor, you are acknowledging him for his service. You are saying “thank you” for all he does to shepherd you and lead you closer to Jesus. Your “thank you” is another way of saying “I love you.”

— Brian Saxon (D.Min., Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary) serves as the Shepherd Team Leader for the SCBC. For over 28 years, Saxon served four churches in South Carolina.