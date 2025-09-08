Scranton Baptist Church Turns 150

Scranton Baptist Church in Williamsburg Association celebrates its sesquicentennial birthday this year.

In 1875, with combined effort of the Masons, a two-story wooden structure was built on an acre of land that was donated by George J. Graham. The Masons occupied the upper story for a Lodge Hall, and the ground floor was the congregation’s first house of worship.

A second sanctuary was completed and dedicated to the Lord on Dec. 28, 1913. The church was a wooden structure with a seating capacity of about 600 and four Sunday School rooms on the sides, which could be an extension of the auditorium.

In 1958, the old sanctuary was demolished and replaced with the present brick sanctuary, which was completed in 1967.

The original bell, purchased for $22.75 called the people to worship in July 1905. The bell was placed in the steeple with a rope extending down to floor level.

Over the 150 years of Scranton Baptist, 36 pastors and a number of interim pastors have served. Jerry Fennell is the current pastor. While leading Sunday morning and Wednesday evening services, Fennell also serves as a full-time hospice chaplain.