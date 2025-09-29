Well-Known Speaker, Theologian Voddie Baucham Dies at 56 After Medical Emergency

Evangelist, author, theologian and former Southern Baptist pastor Voddie Baucham Jr. died Sept. 25 after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency in Dallas, the Founders Ministries organization he helped lead announced. He was 56.

Baucham, who was active in the Conservative Baptist Network, was set to be the founding president of the new Founders Seminary in Cape Coral, Fla., before his unexpected death.

“We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living,” Founders Ministries announced late Sept. 25 at founders.org. “Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student.”

Baucham, born March 11, 1969, last served as a Southern Baptist pastor in 2015 at the church he founded, Grace Family Baptist Church in Spring, Texas. He was founding dean of African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia, senior lecturer in the university’s School of Divinity, and a member of Kabwata Baptist Church in Zambia. He was a founding faculty member of the Institute of Public Theology, a Founders Ministries initiative.

Nathan Lorick, president of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, lamented Baucham’s passing.

“The life and ministry of Voddie Baucham profoundly impacted many for Christ. He was an exceptional theologian, pastor, teacher and leader,” Lorick told Baptist Press. “Like countless others, I was influenced by his faithful example and unwavering commitment to the Lord. I am especially grateful for the years he faithfully served as a pastor in Texas and for the lasting legacy he leaves behind. He will be deeply missed.”

Founder of Voddie Baucham Ministries and a self-described cultural apologist, Baucham enjoyed the support of many. A GoFundMe account launched by Founders Ministries President Tom Ascol in February 2021 raised $1.4 million, marketed to help cover medical bills after Baucham received a heart failure diagnosis.

Grace Baptist Church in Cape Coral, Fla., Ascol’s Southern Baptist pastorate, hosted Baucham as the preacher for the Founders Seminary 2025 Convocation just a few days ago on Sept. 20, presenting Baucham as seminary president, according to foundersseminary.org.

“Voddie was one of my dearest friends,” Ascol told Baptist Press Sept. 26. “As he often put it, we fought some significant battles together. Like others who knew and loved him, I was drawn to his faith and joy in the Lord Jesus as well as to his courageous love for and defense of the gospel. Voddie was never ashamed of anything God’s Word says. He didn’t try to round off the rough edges of revealed truth. And he would not dishonor His Lord or Scripture, even if that meant offending people who could make his life easier.”

The husband of one and father of nine championed parenthood and home-schooling, and rejected social justice as a gospel narrative. He affirmed the 2018 Statement on Social Justice and the Gospel, which held that “lectures on social issues” in the church and “activism aimed at reshaping the wider culture” “tend to become distractions that inevitably lead to departures from the gospel.”

Baucham sought the 2023 presidency of the Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference, losing the spot to Daniel Dickard, who was pastor of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C.

Baucham entered the Southern Baptist scene in the early aughts, signing a book deal with Lifeway Christian Resources. He held a Doctor of Ministry degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Christianity and Sociology from Houston Baptist University, according to voddiebaucham.com. He completed post-graduate work at the University of Oxford, England (Regent’s Park College) and held an honorary doctorate from Southern California Seminary.

The vision for Founders Seminary, Ascol said, is to “train elder-qualified men for pastoral ministry.” And though Baucham will not be there to lead it, his presence will still be felt.

“The goal is that those who complete the course will be men with sharp minds, warm hearts, and steel spines. In other words, men who approach life and ministry the same way Voddie did,” he said. “He was the seminary’s founding president. Though we will miss his leadership greatly, his vision will continue to guide us in building the seminary for the future.”

Baucham authored at least nine books, including It’s Not Like Being Black: How Sexual Activists Hijacked the Civil Rights Movement, from the former Regnery Faith Publishing in 2024; Ever-Loving Truth: Can Faith Thrive in a Post-Christian Culture? from Salem Books in 2023; Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism’s Looming Catastrophe, published in 2021; 2007’s Family Driven Faith from Crossway, and 2004’s The Ever-Loving Truth from Broadman & Holman Publishing (now B&H).

Baucham was also a budding voice actor, having been featured in “George Washington Carver: An Uncommon Way” and “Genesis: Paradise Lost.” An accomplished and competitive martial artist, in 2019 he opened the first Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy in Zambia, Voddie Baucham Ministries reported.

He is survived by his wife, Bridget, of more than 35 years, nine children and three grandchildren. He had lived in Lusaka, Zambia, since 2015, but was relocating to Florida to lead Founders Seminary, launched in August.

“Bridget and their children are trusting the Lord as they grieve with hope,” Ascol said. “A special Give-Send-Go fund has been set up to help the family.”