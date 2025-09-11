What the Bible Says About … The Problem of Evil

Throughout the centuries, the existence of evil — particularly the vast amount of seemingly gratuitous evil in the universe — has posed one of the most significant philosophical challenges to the Christian faith. This challenge, commonly referred to as the problem of evil, can be formally stated as follows:

If God is benevolent, it is reasonable to believe that He desires to free the creatures He loves from evil and suffering. If God is omniscient (all-knowing), it follows that He knows how to do so. And if God is omnipotent (all-powerful), He must be capable of accomplishing this task. Yet the overwhelming presence of evil in the universe appears to be inconsistent with this biblical portrayal of God. The challenge for the Christian, then, is to demonstrate that the existence of evil is, in fact, compatible with the Christian understanding of God.

Scripture Accounts for It

Scripture commands believers to bring every thought captive to the Word of God, and issues related to the problem of evil are no exception. Although entire academic courses in universities and seminaries are devoted to this one issue, this article merely demonstrates that, from a biblical perspective, the existence of great amounts of evil in the world is compatible with the God of the Bible.

Any attempt to address the problem of evil by denying or downplaying its reality is not a viable option for the Christian. Such approaches fail because they fundamentally misrepresent the Bible’s clear teaching. Pain, suffering, disease, and death are real. Unlike certain Eastern religions or modern New Age philosophies that regard evil as merely an illusion or a result of ignorance, Scripture presents evil as a real and objective force.

Proverbs 6:16–19 names among the things God hates “feet that make haste to run to evil.” God’s judgment is based on a clear moral distinction between good and evil: “For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil” (Eccl. 12:14). Through the prophet Isaiah, God solemnly warns against those “who call evil good and good evil” (Isa. 5:20). Likewise, the apostle Paul exhorts believers to reflect God’s moral stance: “Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good” (Rom. 12:9).

Nor is it a viable option for the Christian to address the problem of evil by denying any aspect of God’s nature. Scripture affirms that God is benevolent, all-knowing, and all-powerful. Proposing a limited or finite deity — or a God who is unaware of or indifferent to human suffering, as in some forms of deism — offers no real solution. Such views fall short of the biblical portrait of God and ultimately undermine the very foundation of the Christian faith.

Five Core Truths

Rather than compromising the biblical view of God or denying the reality of evil, Christians can appeal to five core biblical truths to demonstrate that the biblical view of God is not incompatible with evil.

First, the existence of evil is compatible with the Christian understanding of God because God uses evil to bring about a greater good. Just as temporary hardship is often endured in life to achieve long-term benefit, Scripture shows that God permits evil to fulfill a higher purpose. The Bible provides specific examples of this pattern.

For example, God uses evil and adversity to promote spiritual growth and sanctification. He has good reasons for placing human beings in a world of challenges and tests. To become the virtuous individuals with whom He seeks fellowship, people must face experiences that cultivate virtue. Moral and spiritual growth require risk, hardship, and disappointment. Without adversity, there is nothing to overcome, and no growth can occur. God used Paul’s “thorn in the flesh,” possibly a physical ailment or persecution, to keep him humble (2 Cor. 12:7–10). God is more concerned with His people’s holiness than with their momentary happiness.

Also, God often uses evil as a means of disciplining His children. Hebrews 12:6–11 offers a thorough explanation of God’s purpose in discipline, and Scripture contains numerous examples of this principle in action. For instance, in 1 Corinthians 11:27–32, Paul warns Corinthian believers that their irreverent and self-centered conduct during the Lord’s Supper had resulted in sickness and even death as a form of divine discipline.

Second, evil is compatible with the Christian God because God uses evil to judge wickedness. Second Kings 17 describes God’s discipline of Israel by the Assyrian invasion of Israel. In Habakkuk’s day, the Babylonians — vicious, cruel people — destroyed Jerusalem because of Judah’s idolatry and disobedience (Hab. 2).

Third, evil is compatible with the Christian view of God because time ultimately vindicates Him. Scripture repeatedly shows that God may allow evil to seem victorious for a season — such as during the three days Jesus lay in the tomb — but later reveals His greater purpose.

The resurrection overturned what appeared to be evil’s triumph. God moves according to an eternal timeline, and at the appointed time, He will fully reveal His justice and sovereignty over the existence of evil.

Fourth, evil is compatible with the Christian understanding of God because He has provided sufficient reason for people to trust Him in the face of evil. Scripture consistently demonstrates God’s ability to bring greater good out of evil, as seen in the story of Joseph. Yet the clearest and most profound example is the crucifixion of Christ — history’s greatest act of evil became the very means by which eternal salvation was accomplished.

Fifth, evil is compatible with the Christian view of God because Scripture acknowledges that evil cannot be fully understood from a human perspective. God is infinite, while human beings are finite and affected by sin. God declares in Isaiah 55:8–9, “My thoughts are not your thoughts.” Human reasoning is limited and morally flawed, making objective judgment unreliable. Man’s inability to fully grasp the problem of evil reflects the limitations of human nature more than any deficiency in God.

For Evil, Payday Is Coming Someday

The Bible does not reveal God’s purpose behind every instance of evil, but it categorically affirms that evil is not incompatible with the biblical view of God. Scripture shows that God is sovereign over evil, uses it for the ultimate good of His people (Rom. 8:28), and will one day eradicate it. Evil is present neither on the first page of Scripture nor the last; God’s story begins and ends in perfect goodness.

— Walter Johnson is a recently retired dean of the College of Christian Studies at North Greenville University, where he taught and served for 32 years.