Women’s College Sports Roundup: AU Volleyball Tops Emmanuel

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, GA. – Never give up was the motto of the Anderson University women Trojans volleyball team (4-4,0-1 SAC) against Emmanuel University (4-4, 2-0 CC) Sept. 20.

The Trojans lost the first two sets (22-25, 17-25) before bouncing back to take the last three sets (25-21, 26-24, 15-12) for a 3-2 win .

“It was great for the team to find a way to win a tight match,” head coach Todd Hay said. “We’ve been close this year but couldn’t quite make it happen. I am really proud of their resilience and how our reserves helped us when they were called upon to do so. We look forward to seeing everyone for our home opener on Tuesday.”

Defensively, Anderson was solid overall. They had 77 digs. Mikaylah Hedlund led with 15 of those. Sophie Deese had 13 while Ellie Nieporte and Jamie Juhnevicz had 12 each.

Offensively, Anderson finished the game with 60 kills. Hedlund and Emily Campbell each had 13 to lead the Trojans. Mia Elder had 12 and Jacey Olsen had eight. Mia Bennett had an ace in the game. Anderson had 60 assists with Nieporte have 35 of those.

Box Score

_________

CSU Women’s Soccer Downs UNC Asheville in Conference Opener

ASHEVILLE, NC. – A lone score by Charleston Southern’s Women’s soccer team (2-3-3, 1-0-0) was enough to defeat UNC Asheville (4-5-1, 0-1-0) Sept. 20 in CSU’s first Big South Conference game of 2025 on the road at Greenwood Field.

The score came at the 69:01 mark in the second period. Charleston took nine shots with four on goal. Rowyn Serne, Jessica Boyle and Jenna Knight each had two shots while Hailey Swenson, Rachel Gopalakrishnan and Carson Wells each had one shot. Serne, Boyle, Knight and Wells’ shots were all on goal.

Defensively, CSU was consistent. The Buccaneers overcame 16 shots by Asheville and goalkeeper Avery Mason had seven big saves.

Box Score

__________

Trailblazers shut out Belmont Abbey

BELMONT, N.C.—The North Greenville Women’s soccer team (1-4-0, 1-1-0) played at Belmont Abbey College Sept. 20 and lost the Conference Carolinas matchup 1-0 score.

In the 90 minutes, Belmont had 25 shots in the game but landed just one in the second period at the 53 minute mark. Greenville goalkeeper Ryleigh Dougherty and the Trailblazer defense were solid all day. Dougherty had four saves.

Offensively, Greenville had only four shots in the game, but three of them were towards the target. Aubrey Kramer had two of those shots and two on goal. Allison Kinsely had one shot with it towards the goal. HJolly Lanter also had a shot in the game.

Box Score

__________

NGU Women’s Volleyball Team Beats Barton and Chowan

GAME 1

TIGERVILLE, SC. – North Greenville (3-5,1-1 CC) hosted Barton University (3-5, 0-2 CC)

Sept. 19 and defeated them in three sets (25-17, 25-19, 25-23). It was a dominating performance by NGU

NGU had 38 attacks on offense with Samantha Ball earning 15 of them. Anna Fiddelke and Elise Smith each had seven. Emily DeRienzo had four. Anna Nedwards got in on the action with an attack also.

Allison Ball had 20 of the 36 team assists. Madison Sherman had 13 of them. Greenville had 13 team aces with Allison Ball having six while Ball, Ellenor Crimmins and Sherman had two each. Haley Freeman had one.

Greenville had 36 digs with Samantha Ball having 10 and Crimmins having eight. Regan Funderburk and Sherman had three each.

Box Score

GAME 2

NGU (4-5, 2-1 CC) finished off the weekend Sept. 20 with a 3-1 victory over Conference Carolinas opponent Chowan (2-9,1-2).

Greenville had 46 attacks total with Samantha Ball having 17 and Smith having 12. Gabby Rice got on the stat board with two. Allison Ball continued her assist leading ways. She had 21 of the 44 team assists. Sherman had 14 assists.

In serving aces, Samantha and Allison Ball each had four. Fiddelke, Sherman and Smith had two each.

In the dig category, Greenville had 57 of them with Samantha Ball having 125 and Allison Ball having 11. Smith had five, Sherman and Fiddelke each had three, Crimmins had eight. Peyton Taylor got on the stat sheet with three digs while Teal Phelan, Anna Nedwards and Emily DeRienzo had two each. Funderburk had one.

Box Score