You Are Not Alone

Lynette stepped off a plane on a remote island in South Asia this year where there was limited to no access to the gospel. Proclamation of the gospel could land her in prison or deported, and a native convert will risk their life to be baptized. She is in her early 20s and is by herself … but she is not alone.

Lynette’s cell phone is being monitored back home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by someone who specializes in security. Her location is being compared with real-time data of world events to trigger a warning that she is in danger. She trained for two months at a training center to help her be more prepared. One of our three SCBaptist universities prepared her for four years to live her life on mission and solidified friends and faculty who pray for her. She was sent on mission through our SCBaptist team, BCMGO, and Palmetto Collective, which helped her to flesh out her calling.

Lynette is one of our South Carolina “sent ones.”

This past year, 768 BCM students were mobilized around the world to be on mission. They were trained by our Baptist Collegiate Ministries and supported by generous SCBaptists in our churches. Some of them were lost in high school and believed the gospel at Summersalt youth camp or Camp McCall. Others heard the gospel at BCM on their college campus. Many received a welcome back to school package from their BCM packed by a child at Kidsalt children’s camp. All of them were supported in some way through the Cooperative Program and the Janie Chapman state missions offering.

Our goal this year with the Janie Chapman state missions offering is the largest in history, $2.22 million! Today, Lynette is teaching more than English on that South Asian island because SCBaptists care about the lost. Your generosity is being multiplied for eternity.