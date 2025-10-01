2025 SCBaptist Convention Committee Nominees 

SCBaptist Convention Bylaws Part II, Articles II and III require that the names of those nominated be released to The Baptist Courier for publication in one of the following three ways: in a print edition, in an electronic edition, or on its website. It is also posted on the SCBaptist Convention website in preparation for the annual meeting.

The names of those who will be presented for election at the 2025 Annual Meeting in Taylors on Tuesday, Nov. 11, are posted on the SCBaptist website at https://www.scbaptist.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/SCBaptist_ConventionCommitteeNominees.pdf