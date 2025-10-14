Anderson Volleyball Tops Lincoln Memorial

HARROGATE, Tenn.—The road home from Lincoln Memorial (7-11, 3-6 SAC) was a happy one for the Anderson volleyball team (10-4, 5-1 SAC) Oct. 10. After two easy first sets, they won a close third set to win 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-23) This is Andersons’s 17th straight set win.

“It’s great to win on the road but we have to learn how to finish out sets when we have control,” head coach Todd Hay said. “We missed four of our five missed serves late in set three when we needed to play our best.

“This is an area of concern that is hopefully just a one off occurrence. Fortunately, our overall defense held LMU at bay and we were able to come away with the win. I believe this will be a good wake up call for us. You have to earn your victories night in and night out if you want to be a champion.”

Offensively, Ava Reeves had 13 kills. Emily Campbell had nine kills, one ace, an assist and one block. Mia Elder had eight kills and a block. Maura Kindel had four kills and two blocks. Mikaylah Hedlund also had four kills and one block. Ellie Nieporte had 29 assists. Jamie Juhnevicz had seven assists.

Defensively, Kaleigh Garrett had 15 digs while Nieporte and Juhnevicz had 14 digs each. Katy Smith had eight digs. Sophie Deese got on the board with three digs. Ella Handley also played a dig as did Hedlund.

Box Score

__________

North Greenville Women’s Soccer Easily Beats Shorter

TIGERVILLE—An close contest quickly turned to all North Greenville (4-6-1, 4-3-1) in women’s soccer Oct. 11. After a 2-1 lead at the half, North Greenville went on a. 4-0 second half run to defeat Shorter University (1-6-2, 0-5-2) by the score of 4-2.

Greenville outshot Shorter 26-7 in the game. Greenville scored first at 29 minutes when Emma Dennison hit a solo shot. After shorter scored on a penalty kick, Tralblazer Finley Lloyd scored to give Greenville the halftime lead. Emma Dennison, Holly Lanter, Valerie Hernandez and Alexa Harriman provided the four second half goals for the Trailblazers. Kylie Mcilravy has assists on three of those. Alexa Harriman provided an assists Lanter’s goal.

Lanter ended with four total shots with three on goal. Ellison Kinsley and Aubrey Kramer had five shots in the game with Kramer having two shots on goal. Izzy Fidhel had two shots with one on goal in the game as well.

Box Score

__________

Greenville Volleyball Falls to Mount Olive

TIGERVILLE—The North Greenville Trailblazers women’s volleyball team (8-9, 6-5 CC) had a back-and-forth contest (14 tie scores and eight lead changes) with conference opponent Mount Olive (7-11, 5-5 CC) Oct. 10, but found themselves on the losing end of all three sets (26-24, 25-18, 25-19).

Defensively, Greenville came away with 54 digs. Samantha Ball had 27 of those. Madison Sherman provided eight of those. Offensively, Ball had nine of the NG 33 kills. Anna Fiddelke had five of those. Allison Ball and Sherman each had 13 assists. NG had 30 total assists.

Box Score

__________

Buccaneers Soccer Lose Despite Strong Showing at Home

ANDERSON—Anderson’s women’s soccer team (5-4-1, 3-3-0) played hard against Wingate (5-4-0, 3-3-0), but came up short 4-2 on Oct. 11.

Anderson was down 3-0 until the 58 minutes mark when Ansley Douty hit a penalty kick for the score. Wingate scored again, then Kaitlyn Gregory scored for Anderson. Anderson had 12 shots int endgame Wingate had 13. Anderson goalkeeper had five saves.

Box Score

__________

Buccaneers Volleyball Finds Battle in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – It was a tough night for the Charleston Southern volleyball team (10-8, 2-2 Big South) against High Point (6-8, 3-1 Big South). They lost in three sets (22-25, 11-25, 23-25).

For the Buccaneers, Skylar Yates had 10 kills. Tristin Sutton had 27 assists. Emmy Rollins and Emma Bednarek had one. Olivia Durka had three blocks in the contest.

Box Score

__________

Buccaneers End Road Trip with Loss

RADFORD, Va. – Charleston Southern’s volleyball team (10-9, 2-3 Big South) finished it’s weekend road trip with a touch four-set loss to Radford (7-12, 3-2 Big South). The 3-1 loss featured a solid first set win 26-24, but final three sets losses (21-25, 18-25, 23-25).

For the Bucs, Skylar Yates led in kills with 14, Emma Bednarek had nine. In aces, Yates had three and Sophia Kluska and Bednarek and one each. Emily Struckmeyer led in blocks with three and Emerson Reiter had two. Tristin Sutton led in assists with 35. Naya Martinez had seven. Defensively, Sutton had 17 while Martinez had 10.

Box Score

__________

Charleston Loses to Gardner Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – The Charleston Southern women’s soccer team (4-5-4, 2-2-1) outshot Gardner Webb (3-7-2, 2-1-2) Oct. 11, but lost the game 1-0.

Charleston had 22 shots in the game with seven on goal, but couldn’t connect for a score. They held Gardner Webb to 11 shots with six on goal. Gardner’s only score came at the 71 minute mark. Charleston had seven shots on goal in the game with Carson Wells, Jessica Boyle and Jenna Knight have two each and Cadence Bell having one.

Box Score