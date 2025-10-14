Associational Missions Day of Prayer Oct. 19

On Oct. 19, Southern Baptists are called to pray for and recognize the cooperative ministry relationships that predate the SBC itself by 138 years.

Five churches from Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware formed the Philadelphia Baptist Association in 1707, out of which other Baptist churches formed throughout the colonies. Those relationships among autonomous churches continued to grow for missions and evangelism, spreading to become other associations across the country. The 2024 Annual Church Profile (ACP) reports 1,067 Southern Baptist associations today.

“Associational missions is the backbone of the Southern Baptist Convention, and the heartbeat of Baptist cooperation,” said Ray Gentry, president/CEO of the Southern Baptist Conference of Associational Leaders (SBCAL).

The fairly recent terminology switch of many leaders from “director of missions” to “associational mission strategist” hasn’t changed the nature of their work.

“They are the boots on the ground for Convention relationships,” Gentry said. “We know pastors and churches better through our local connections than others. Associations are where the rubber meets the road in terms of cooperation.”

Oct. 19 is the SBC Day of Prayer for Associational Missions.

James Risner, associational missionary for the Greater Dayton Association of Baptists in Ohio, recently wrote about how relationships and proximity strengthen the work.

“We are experiencing a quiet but important shift in the Southern Baptist Convention,” he said. “We are returning to our roots, where pastors and churches are rediscovering the strength and value of local associationalism.”

National-level debates and denominational politics can bring a level of disconnect on the part of pastors, Risner continued, whereas a “true brotherhood” is forged in day-to-day, face-to-face interactions. An intimate knowledge of the region and its needs also places the association in a uniquely qualified position to respond. In turn, that brings a better understanding of the terrain local pastors must navigate ministerially.

“In a fractured and distracted world, God is drawing pastors and churches back to relationships, trusted accountability, and shared mission at the local level,” he said. “Our prayer and work for unity across every SBC entity will be strengthened from increased health at the local level.”

Resources provided by the North American Mission Board include information on annual events, webinars and resources for the Associational Day of Prayer such as prayer guides and bulletin inserts.

The SBCAL Annual Conference and Retreat occurs each year prior to the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting. Members receive a 20 percent registration discount, access to free webinars and various training opportunities, alongside other benefits.

The best way to support a local association is pretty obvious and doesn’t have to be limited to Oct. 19.

“Pray,” said Gentry. “Pray for the associational leader that day, but also for the collective work of the churches in the association. Look for ways to cooperate with fellow churches to advance the gospel in your local Jerusalem mission field, the association.”

— Scott Barkley is chief national correspondent for Baptist Press.