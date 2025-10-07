College Football Roundup: AU Whips AVU Wise on Homecoming Day

ANDERSON— Homecoming afternoon was kind to the Trojans as they trounced their conference foes UVA Wise in dominant fashion 50-7 at Melvin & Dollie Younts Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Senior Quarterback Tyler Wesley threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns, his best performance this season.

Redshirt Sophomore running back Bryson James ran for 124 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt Senior receiver Jalon Warthen-Carr continued his dominant season with five catches, 48 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt Sophomore defensive lineman Josh Peacock dominated the trenches with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Anderson 4-2, 2-2, will play at Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday at 3 p.m.

_________

North Greenville 31, Chowan 16

MURFEESBORO— The Trailblazers rushed for 277 yards and three touchdowns in victory over the Hawks at James G. Garrison stadium on Saturday afternoon. Redshirt Freshman running back Deshawn Thompkins broke out for 98 yards and a touchdown in his collegiate debut. North Greenville’s workhorse back, Reggion Bennett added 93 yards and a touchdown over 15 carries.

The Trailblazers totaled three sacks and seven TFLs and allowed just 271 yards of offense. Graduate defensive back Bradley Russ-Martin recorded two TFLs, the most in a single game of his short NGU career.

North Greenville (2-3, 2-0) will play at Erskine College this Saturday.

________

Gardner-Webb 30, Charleston Southern 27

BOILING SPRINGS— A 48-yard last second field goal ended the annual North/South BBQ Bowl in dramatic fashion at Spangler Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Redshirt Sophomore running back Ke’Marion Baldwin rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns. In his first year as a Buc, Baldwin has 297 yards and five touchdowns over his last two games.

Junior receiver Mekhi Campfield caught six passes for 103 yards in a career day. Redshirt sophomore Zolten Osborne completed 13 of 22 passes for 216 yards. Senior linebacker Justin Waters totaled 19 tackles, three short of the school record.

Charleston Southern 1-5, 0-2, will host Tennessee Tech at 4 p.m. Saturday.

__________

Waters Named Conference Defensive Player of the Week

The Ohio Valley / Big South Football Association announced the winners of the weekly awards on Monday morning. Charleston Southern’s Justin Waters claimed the Defensive Player of the Week award following his career day at Gardner-Webb this weekend becoming the first award of his career.

Waters finished the day with 19 tackles, tying the OVC/Big South record for a single game in the category. He becomes one of just eight players in FCS football to have that many or more in a contest this season. In the fourth quarter alone, he collected nine tackles.