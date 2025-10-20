Celebrating the Life and Legacy of James Dobson

On Aug. 21, the body of Christ saw one of its most beloved and recognized leaders enter his eternal reward. Dr. James Dobson was a towering figure in modern evangelical Christianity whose legacy continues to shape family life, political engagement, and the spiritual formation of millions. As a psychologist, author, broadcaster, and ministry founder, Dobson’s ability to translate biblical principles into practical guidance made him one of the nation’s most influential evangelical leaders for several decades, leaving an indelible mark on both the church and broader society. Like me, I am sure many of you benefited as parents from Dobson’s wisdom. I remember many family road trips where my children were both entertained and taught biblical life lessons from our cassette deck as we listened to all the adventures happening in Odyssey.

Dobson’s first book, Dare to Discipline (1970), advocated for parental authority and discipline in child-rearing, rooted in biblical perspectives. The book sold millions, and it went through multiple printings. It quickly became the backbone of his broader educational and media efforts. Over the decades, Dobson authored dozens of influential works, including The Strong-Willed Child, Bringing Up Boys, Love Must Be Tough, and When God Doesn’t Make Sense, each combining psychological insight with biblical wisdom and truth to guide parents, couples, and individuals through life’s challenges.

In 1977, Dobson founded Focus on the Family, a nonprofit whose mission was “to affirm the God-ordained institution of the family.” Through this organization, Dobson launched a radio program, which ultimately aired on thousands of stations in dozens of countries and reached over 220 million listeners globally. His informal, compassionate, biblically based, expert guidance on relationships and child development attracted evangelical and secular audiences alike. The ministry expanded to include books, films, television programs, Sunday School curricula, and personal counseling resources.

Two highlights from Focus on the Family’s media legacy merit special mention: Dobson’s daily radio broadcasts, a staple for informed Christian households; and the previously mentioned Adventures in Odyssey, a beloved audio drama for children teaching biblical values through engaging stories and memorable characters and places like Whit and Whit’s End.

Dobson’s vision reached beyond the walls of the home to inspire and influence cultural engagement from a biblical worldview. In 1981, he helped found the Family Research Council, a Washington-based advocacy organization that continues today as a leading voice for religious liberty, pro-life advocacy, and traditional family values. Dobson also started other national networks, such as the Family Policy Alliance and the James Dobson Family Institute — each dedicated to influencing public policy and supporting families based on biblical convictions.

What truly set Dobson apart was his insistence that Christians should be informed and engaged in America’s political process. Through columns, broadcasts, and public speaking, Dobson repeatedly called evangelical believers to exercise their citizenship, defend family values, and bring their faith to bear on issues like abortion, education, marriage, and religious freedom. He worked closely with White House advisors, testified before government committees, and helped build coalitions that mobilized religious conservatives and gave them a powerful social and political voice.

Dobson’s leadership has had enduring implications through the institutions he founded and inspired. His belief that the church could not remain silent on cultural issues affecting the moral climate of the nation led to his engagement with political leaders and organizations like the Evangelical Executive Advisory Board. Today, this legacy continues, and every believer who is emboldened to speak into the marketplace of ideas and apply biblical principles to current political debates is indebted to Dobson for encouraging the church to actively participate in shaping the culture.

Celebrating Dr. James Dobson’s life means acknowledging not only his achievements as an author, psychologist, broadcaster, and founder, but also his unwavering commitment to equipping Christians for principled living and meaningful participation in both home and public life. His legacy continues wherever believers seek to strengthen families, contend for justice, and apply biblical values to the culture.