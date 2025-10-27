College Football: Blocked FG Preserves CSU’s Comeback Win

CHARLESTON—A blocked field goal by defensive lineman David Portu secured the 14-point fourth quarter comeback that powered the Bucs past Eastern Illinois 17-16 at Buccaneer Field on Saturday afternoon.

After a lead-securing touchdown drive with 1:57 left in the fourth, the Panthers marched down the field with the help of a CSU personal foul penalty, and a 24-yard run. With 14 seconds remaining, Drew Schiller attempted a 35-yard field goal to win the game for the Panthers, until Portu got his hand up and batted the ball away.

“Even the kicks in the first quarter I thought we pressured well,” Head coach Gabe Giardina said. “I think we’re doing a good job of being faithful and not letting anything in the past effect anything going on in the future.

Quarterback Zolten Osborne completed 26 of 38 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown, one of the best performances of his career. Senior defensive lineman Malik McKinzie dominated the trenches with 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. McKinzie leads the Bucs drastically in both categories.

The Bucs have secured their second consecutive victory for the first time since Week 5 and 6 of 2023. Charleston Southern (3-6, 2-3) will play at Southeast Missouri State this Saturday.

Box Score

__________

Valdosta State 35, North Greenville 24

VALDOSTA, Ga.— North Greenville lost by double-digits, despite totaling one yard less than the Blazers at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Dylan Ramirez threw for 253 yards and a touchdown but was sacked seven times. Ramirez also scampered for 50 yards and two touchdowns, including a 31-yard run.

Leading receiver Eric Rasheed caught eight passes for 172 yards and a touchdown. Graduate defensive lineman Damon Early gathered two tackles for loss, a sack and forced fumble. North Greenville (4-4, 4-0) remains undefeated and in first place in Conference Carolinas play. The Trailblazers will finish the season against two conference opponents, first hosting Ferrum College this Saturday.

Box Score

__________

Wingate 30, Anderson 3

ANDERSON— The Trojans were dominated from the jump, only mustering 171 yards of offense against Wingate at Melvin & Younts Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Tyler Wesley completed 10 passes for 65 yards before giving way to redshirt sophomore Wilson Edwards. Edwards completed three of seven passes for 26 yards.

The Trojans defense, led by linebacker Jerrod Woods, gathered four sacks and a fumble. Anderson (5-4, 3-4) dropped to seventh in the South Atlanta Conference. The Trojans will host conference leader Newberry on Saturday.

Box Score