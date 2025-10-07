Spiritual Formation in the Age of the Algorithm

We are shaped and formed by our loves and affections. They inform what we think is important and what we value. As Augustine reminds us, our loves drive us toward a trajectory of worship.1 We worship what we love, and we live based on what we love. But, you and I know that because of the Fall, we have to be supernaturally directed by God to rightly order our worship and our loves.

If left to our flesh, we will always put self first. In the ongoing sanctification process, we have to daily submit ourselves to that which will drive us toward godliness. In the digital age in which we live, this has led to a discipleship crisis. Our lives, homes, and communities are constantly contending with outside influences, particularly online, that are transforming the way we see and respond to one another, often leading to chaos. Even Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah recently commented on the trouble we encounter in a social media world.

Technology is not neutral, and neither are the algorithms that personalize our social media experience. The information that we take in and share is curated and disseminated by algorithms that shape us into a particular kind of person, forming our loves and ultimately the way we see the world. And we take in a lot of information. The average person spends 2 hours and 24 minutes a day on social media and uses an average of 6.6 different social media networks each month. Conversely, the average Sunday church service lasts between one and two hours. In addition, just over one-third of U.S. adults read their Bible at least once a week.

As Christians, we need to consider the impact that algorithms — designed to keep us online and engaged in social media — have on our spiritual formation, both individually and corporately, and our public witness as we share the gospel.

The truth about social media algorithms and your heart

Algorithms are the programs that set the rules by which social media platforms prioritize, filter, and deliver content to users. These algorithms learn from the user’s behavior to present content that elicits the desired response from the platform. Algorithms evaluate the user’s likes, shares, comments, and the time spent on a particular piece of content. Based on the information gathered, the algorithms customize the user experience according to what the algorithms learn about the user. The goal is to keep the user engaged on the platform, but it is doing so much more.

Social media algorithms are designed to prioritize content that elicits strong emotional responses, especially negative emotions.4 Social media companies are businesses first and foremost, and their models are designed to keep people engaged so that they spend money on the customized ads that are implanted within the feeds.

Algorithms are crafted to keep people scrolling, even if they cultivate the worst behaviors in us.5 As fallen human beings, we tend to focus on and process what makes us angry and fearful, and, as a result, our feeds and comment sections often resemble verbal boxing rings rather than a place where a healthy exchange of ideas occurs.

Unfortunately, Christian participation in social media often fails to demonstrate the better way of communicating, one that reflects what is true, honorable, just, pure, lovely, and commendable — things of moral excellence (Phil. 4:8). What’s more, our words and interactions on these platforms reveal hearts that have been conformed to the sinful patterns of the world through algorithm discipleship (Matt. 12:34; Rom. 12:1–2).

We must continually remember that the focus of Christian spiritual and moral formation is growth in godliness. Thus, we must recognize how social media algorithms promote the very things that the apostle Paul urges believers to reject (1 Tim. 4:7; Titus 3:9). The call to be conformed to the image of Christ through spiritual formation and cultivating Christian virtue does not stop when we log in to our social media account.

How Christians can approach social media algorithms

The online world is often a realm of spiritual warfare. The people and companies who formulate algorithms excel at the task at hand: getting individuals addicted to their platforms. As Christians, we must be vigilant about how we walk, or fail to walk, in step with the Spirit in the midst of this seduction (Gal. 5:16–17).

The first step toward changing the power these algorithms have on our spiritual and moral formation is to recognize that they have corrupted us by keeping us online and away from the practices that have shaped Christians for centuries — namely, reading and meditating on God’s Word, praying, and gathering together in person with a local church.

God cares about our hearts. Therefore, our internal spiritual formation, growing in Christlikeness, and developing godly character are vital components of the Christian’s life. As we develop our character and embrace Christ’s sanctifying work, our online interactions should reflect the biblical virtues that we nurture in our offline lives. For example, we allow the works of the flesh to guide and shape our lives (Gal. 5:19–21) when we let the algorithms influence us to respond with hostility and division toward someone with whom we disagree.

This is increasingly evident in the vitriol that surrounds the various cultural and political flashpoints that dominate our news feeds and timelines. Instead, wisely using social media requires Christians to be “quick to hear, slow to speak, and slow to anger” (James 1:19–20). Sometimes, this means it is better to remain silent on a matter rather than provide a hot take, especially if it entails demeaning other brothers and sisters in Christ. We ought not resemble the world when we are called to imitate Christ as His disciples.

Christian formation in the digital age is a counter-formation that combines grace and truth as we express ourselves — and, more importantly, the gospel — in the new public square of social media. We should use all technology, including emerging ones, with discernment and wisdom, recognizing that the way we use these platforms speaks to how we view God, the Church, and the world. Therefore, we need to repeatedly evaluate our hearts by asking ourselves several questions such as:

Am I being formed and discipled by the algorithms of the social media age or the Holy Spirit?

Am I connected to Christian community that can hold me accountable for what I do, say, and post?

Do I engage in ungodly echo chambers that affirm worldly vitriol and division in my interactions with others?

Do those I follow online reflect the fruit of the Spirit or the works of the flesh in their posture, posts, and interactions with others?

What do my interactions online communicate about the gospel?

How much time do I spend on social media in light of the time I spend on spiritual disciplines such as reading and meditating on Scripture, prayer, silence, solitude, and Christian community?

Conclusion

The social media feeds and practices of Christians ought to be different. Out of the abundance of our hearts, our fingers post (Luke 6:45). As we recognize the power of these technological tools to disciple an entire culture, it is imperative that we approach them with biblical wisdom. Furthermore, we have to reemphasize the biblical truth that personal and corporate spiritual formation is vital to the health of the individual Christian and the Church, especially in the digital age. As our hearts are transformed by the power of the gospel, our online interactions can become instruments of healing in a broken society. Will we choose to be discipled by the algorithms of social media or by the power of God’s Word? Don’t let the algorithms disciple you. There is too much at stake.

— RaShan Frost serves as the ERLC director of research and senior fellow focused on issues of human dignity. He is the teaching pastor of Centerpoint Church in North Charleston, S.C., and is also an adjunct professor of Christian Studies at Charleston Southern University.