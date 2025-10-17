State of the Bible: Nearly Quarter of U.S. Adults Say Bible ‘Just Another Book’

Nearly a quarter of U.S. adults think the Bible is “just another book of teachings written by people,” the American Bible Society (ABS) said in its latest release from the 2025 State of the Bible.

More people are skeptical of the Bible’s teachings than those who think the Bible is “totally accurate in all the principles it presents,” ABS said Oct. 14 in releasing the study’s seventh chapter focused on trust.

“A half-century ago, Americans generally trusted the Bible. Attitudes are more complex these days,” John Plake, ABS chief innovation officer and State of the Bible editor-in-chief, said of the findings. “Our latest survey finds a mixture of belief and questioning in the American public.”

Specifically:

— 24 percent think the Bible is just another book of instruction

— 18 percent think the Bible was written to control and manipulate people

— 36 percent agree the Bible is totally accurate

— 39 percent disagree that the Bible is totally accurate

“It’s true that nearly one in five Americans think the Bible was written to control and manipulate, but twice that many trust the Bible as ‘totally accurate in all the principles it presents. The numbers show a nation grappling with Scripture — and its meaning for our lives.”

The non-religious — or the 25 percent of U.S. adults considered Nones — are more distrustful of Scripture, with 60 percent believing the Bible is just another book of advice and stories written by others, and half of Nones saying the Bible was written to control and manipulate others.

Despite the numbers, most Americans — 58 percent — say the Bible has transformed their lives. The percentage statistically represents 148 million adults, researchers said.

“They might define those terms in various ways, they may understand the message differently, the transformation might be big or small,” researchers wrote of the 148 million, “but these people … are willing to say on a survey that they’ve been changed by the Bible’s message.”

In the chapter focused on interpersonal and institutional trust, researchers not only queried levels of trust in Scripture, but also asked how much respondents trust institutions to do what they’re intended to do, including medicine, education, the government, religion, arts and entertainment, banking and business, and the media. Researchers gauged interpersonal trust in family and other individuals, and how such variables as Scripture engagement, age, political beliefs and trauma impact institutional and interpersonal trust.

Scripture-engaged individuals are more trusting of others, researchers said, with 35 percent of Scripture-engaged adults having a high level of interpersonal trust — compared to 23 percent of Scripture-disengaged, and 24 percent of those in the movable middle, a category of people whose Bible use falls between Scripture-engaged and disengaged.

“It appears that many of those who read and apply the Scriptures are trying to practice Christian love by thinking the best of people, by giving them the benefit of the doubt, by trusting them,” researchers wrote.

Regarding trust in institutions, the Scripture-engaged register higher levels of trust in families, religion, and banking and business, lower levels of trust in arts and entertainment, and slightly lower or about the same levels of trust as Scripture-disengaged and the movable middle in medicine, education, government and media.

Trauma can impact trust negatively or positively, researchers found, with trauma continuing to impact individuals “far into the future,” researchers wrote.

Assault, abuse and unwanted sexual contact damage trust, researchers found.

“These traumatic events all happen at the hands of other people, often people whom the sufferer knows and perhaps has trusted,” researchers wrote. “For people who rate the continuing effects of these traumatic events ‘moderate’ to ‘overwhelming,’ there’s a significant drop in interpersonal trust.”

But suffering the violent or sudden death of a friend impacts interpersonal trust only minimally, researchers said, and suffering a life-threatening illness or injury actually improves interpersonal trust, “suggesting that perhaps they have learned to depend on other helpful people.”

The State of the Bible is based on a nationally representative online survey of 2,656 adults in all 50 states and D.C., conducted Jan. 2–21 for ABS by NORC at the University of Chicago, using its AmeriSpeak panel.

ABS will release two additional State of the Bible chapters monthly through December, focusing on generosity, and behaviors toward friends and neighbors.

Chapter 7 is downloadable here.