What the Bible Says About … Wealth

The Bible is not simply a guide to reaching heaven; it also reveals how God intends life to be lived along the way. Naturally, it speaks extensively about wealth and the accumulation of material riches.

Foundational to understanding a biblical theology of wealth is that God is the owner of everything. As Creator of heaven and earth and everything in them, He is the sole and rightful owner of all things. “Yours, O Lord, is the greatness and the power and the glory and the victory and the majesty, for all that is in the heavens and in the earth is yours” (1 Chron. 29:11–12). “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof, the world and those who dwell therein” (Ps. 24:1). “Behold, to the Lord your God belong heaven and the heaven of heavens, the earth with all that is in it” (Deut. 10:14).

As a result, wealth is a gift from God. “Both riches and honor come from you, and you rule over all” (1 Chron. 29:12). “Everyone also to whom God has given wealth and possessions and power to enjoy them, and to accept his lot and rejoice in his toil — this is the gift of God” (Eccles. 5:19).

When God grants wealth, He does not relinquish His rights over it. Scripture describes those who receive wealth as stewards — individuals entrusted with managing what ultimately belongs to another. The Old Testament tithe illustrates this truth, presupposing that God is the rightful owner of all things and has the authority to require any portion to be returned to Him upon demand.

Neither a Sign of Spiritual Health nor Poverty

Wealth is a gift from God, but great wealth is not necessarily evidence of His favor or the recipient’s worthiness. Neither is the absence of great wealth a sign of His displeasure. To assume that material blessings prove righteousness — or that their lack proves God’s disfavor — is a mistaken conclusion. The Bible provides numerous examples of wealthy people who were not godly and godly people who were not wealthy.

Contrary to popular belief, the Bible does not condemn anyone simply for being wealthy, as if wealth itself were sinful. God’s condemnation targets ill-gotten wealth, such as gains acquired through deceitful trade (Micah 6:10–12) or bribery (Ezek. 22:12). He also condemns the use of wealth to neglect or oppress the poor. Proverbs 22:16 and Ezekiel 22:29–31 warn those who exploit the needy to enrich themselves. Other passages reinforcing this principle include Isaiah 10:1–2, Amos 4:1 and 5:11–12, and Micah 2:1–2.

Warning: Money Is Deceitful

Although Scripture affirms that wealth is a gift from God, it also issues repeated warnings about its dangers, summed up in Jesus’s description of riches as “deceitful” (Matt. 13:22; Mark 4:19). Riches possess a subtle ability to distort reality and mislead the heart, often ending in destructive consequences.

Wealth is deceptive, offering promises it cannot fulfill. It may seem to provide security, yet true safety is beyond its reach. While riches can offer temporary comfort in certain areas, they can vanish suddenly (Prov. 23:5) and cannot shield us from death, judgment, or life’s inevitable hardships.

Similarly, wealth promises happiness, but it cannot deliver lasting contentment. Many assume that more money will bring satisfaction, yet Ecclesiastes 5:10 warns, “He who loves money will not be satisfied with money.” The pleasure wealth offers often is shallow and short-lived, leaving true fulfillment unattained.

Wealth can create the illusion of self-sufficiency, gradually shifting one’s trust from God’s provision to reliance on personal resources. God had to remind the Israelites, who had succumbed to this illusion, that although they labored for their wealth, it was ultimately He who provided it (Deut. 8:17–18).

It Can Take Our Eyes Off Heaven

Wealth can lead to a shift in focus from the eternal to the temporal. With good reason, Paul reminded Timothy that “we brought nothing into the world, and we cannot take anything out of the world” (1 Tim. 6:7), and the Corinthians that what is seen is temporal, that what is unseen is eternal (2 Cor. 4:18).

Unchecked devotion to wealth can distort priorities. Wealth often makes eternal realities seem less urgent, while elevating material success to prominence. This is why Jesus cautioned, “You cannot serve God and Mammon” (Matt. 6:24) — because wealth has a way of competing with God for one’s deepest loyalties.

In the parable of the rich fool (Luke 12:16–21), Jesus warns that greed and self-centered indulgence often accompany material abundance: The rich man’s plan to hoard his surplus for personal comfort exposes a heart blind to eternal realities. Christ’s warning is unmistakable: A life consumed by selfish accumulation directly contradicts the call of authentic discipleship.

To guard against the deceitfulness of riches, Christ’s followers must look to Scripture for guidance on how to use wealth. Paul instructed Timothy to “charge them that are rich in this world, that they should trust not in uncertain riches but in the living God.” He then clarifies the proper use of wealth: “that they should do good, become rich in good works, be ready to share, and thereby lay hold on eternal life.” In this way, they will “lay up in store for themselves a good foundation against the time to come” (1 Tim. 6:18–19). Previously, Jesus had instructed His followers not to lay up treasures on earth but in heaven, adding the sober warning that “where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matt. 6:19–21).

Watch Your Heart Treasure

Jesus offered two very similar parables to help His followers maintain a wholesome perspective on wealth. The parables of the treasure in a field and the pearl of great price both emphasize the incomparable value of God’s kingdom and the necessity of prioritizing it above all else (Matt. 13:44–46). These parables highlight the surpassing worth of the kingdom in comparison to worldly possessions. They challenge believers to re-evaluate their values and make the kingdom their ultimate priority.

By following biblical warnings and guidance, Christians can wisely manage the material wealth God has entrusted to them. Recognizing that God owns everything, that Christians are merely stewards accountable to Him, and that wealth should be used to glorify God provides a solid framework for maintaining a proper perspective.

— Walter Johnson is a recently retired dean of the College of Christian Studies at North Greenville University, where he taught and served for 32 years.