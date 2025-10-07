What the Church Needs to Know About Teens Turning to AI Companions

A growing number of teenagers are turning to artificial intelligence for friendship, according to a new national survey and an Associated Press article that has stirred conversations among parents, educators, and faith leaders.

A Common Sense Media survey released in September found that nearly 3 in 4 teens (73 percent) have used AI companions, with 42 percent engaging daily or several times a week. The report revealed that 31 percent of teens said conversations with AI felt as satisfying — or more satisfying — than those with friends, and a third admitted they had turned to AI for “serious matters” instead of a trusted person.

In a recent article, the Associated Press shared stories of teens who describe AI companions as “always available,” “never judgmental” and safe spaces to share fears and anxieties. Some, however, report discomfort when AI starts to replace real relationships in problematic ways — including emotional dependency or isolating behaviors.

Experts warn that this reliance on AI could undercut social development. “If teens are developing social skills on AI platforms where they are constantly being validated, not being challenged … they are not going to be adequately prepared in the real world,” said Michael Robb, senior director of research at Common Sense Media.

The pastoral lens

For Christian leaders, these findings highlight both a danger and an opportunity.

Among those sounding alarms is Albert Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, in his “Briefing” podcast. He describes what he calls “a four-alarm fire,” warning that when teenagers begin to use AI for what resembles therapy or confession, serious dangers may follow. Mohler points out that while AI can seem comforting (non-judgmental, anonymous, always accessible), it lacks a trustworthy moral authority. In some reported cases, chatbots have provided unsafe guidance or failed to properly respond to suicidal ideation.

“God has designed us for relationship,” said Jack Dodge, the middle school pastor at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. “Real, authentic relationships cannot be formed in a healthy way with AI — because, at the end of the day, you’re engaging with a computerized algorithm of some kind, not an actual human soul, a human soul that also longs for relationship and connection.”

What Scripture and Christian community teach

Scripture consistently affirms that true friendship and connection cannot be simulated. Love, presence, and accountability cannot be programmed into an algorithm.

“A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity.” — Proverbs 17:17 “Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens another.” — Proverbs 27:17 “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2 “Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.” — James 5:16 “Then the Lord God said, ‘It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a helper fit for him.’” — Genesis 2:18

These are just a few of the many verses and passages of Scripture that speak directly into the need for human connection and God’s design for community.

Moving forward

The church, then, is uniquely positioned to meet the very need driving teens to AI. Through mentoring, small groups, and discipleship communities, pastors and parents can model relationships rooted in Christ — relationships that listen, challenge, forgive and endure. “Nothing should outdo the church when it comes to relationships,” said Todd Jones, the student and family pastor at First Baptist Duluth.

Rather than dismissing the trend, churches can and should engage it:

Acknowledge the ache: Address the need for connection and vulnerability with others. Set the standard. Many teens feel unseen or unheard. AI appeals to that need, but we can place ourselves in that space instead.

Address the need for connection and vulnerability with others. Set the standard. Many teens feel unseen or unheard. AI appeals to that need, but we can place ourselves in that space instead. Provide real alternatives: Offer consistent mentoring, youth gatherings, and safe friendships.

Offer consistent mentoring, youth gatherings, and safe friendships. Equip families: Teach digital literacy and help parents guide teens in technology use.

Teach digital literacy and help parents guide teens in technology use. Lean into discipleship: Show students that following Jesus includes being known and loved by His people.

AI companions may offer temporary solace, but they are imperfect. They are devoid of conscience, incapable of loving fully, and unable to bear the burdens of the soul. The church is called to be more: a family, a refuge, a community of truth. When teens are tempted to turn to machines for what only people — and, ultimately, Christ — can provide, let the church not be absent. Let the church instead show up, speak love, point to Jesus, and say, “You are not alone.”

— Matthew Haak is the associate pastor of students and families at The Church at Godley Station in Savannah, Ga., where he provides leadership in student and family discipleship. This article originally appeared in the Christian Index.