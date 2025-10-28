Women’s College Roundup: AU Volleyball Continues Winning Ways

ANDERSON—Anderson’s volleyballers continued to roll over the competition on Friday October 24 in Anderson when they defeated Emery and Henry University (3-18, 0-12 SAC) in three sets (25-8, 25-12, 25-12). The Trojans are now 14-5 overall and 9-2 in the South Atlantic Conference.

“Good win tonight and it was nice to see everyone contribute,” head coach Todd Hay said. “Our focus will now shift to Newberry on Tuesday and continuing to improve our overall play. We need to be playing our best volleyball in November.”

The Trojans put up 40 kills on a .330 clip with five blocks, five aces and 41 digs.

Symone Wyatt led the way with seven kills. Kaydan Flowers , Karley Black and Ava Reeves each had six. Maura Kindel and Mikaylah Hedlund had five each. Emily Campbell had three and Mia Elder had two.

Ellie Nieporte led with 22 assists of the 35 team total. Mia Bennett had 12. Smith led with two aces. Defensively, Jamie Juhnevicz continued her solid play with 11 digs. Anna Campbell Nations got on the board with a dig. Tara Wheeler had three also. Smith had eight.

Box Score

__________

CSU Volleyball Dominates USC Upstate

CHARLESTON—Charleston Southern’s volleyballers (12-10, 4-4) found hard with a tough USC UPSTATE (11-10, 4-4) team October 24 in Charleston. Charleston fell behind in the first set, but gained momentum halfway through to win. Then, they led the entire second and third sets to win (22-25, 20-25, 19-25).

Charleston led in kills with 45 total. Skylar Yates led the way with 12. Presley Morris and Oliwia Durka had eight each. Emma Bednarek and Emily Struckmeyer each had six. Emmy Rollins had five.

Tristin Sutton led with 16 assists while Cara McLean had 15. Morris had seven, Bednarek had two and Faith Burch got an assist as well.

Defensively, Yates was the leader with 14 digs. Morris had 13 while Sutton had 12 and McLean had 10.

Box Score

__________

Charleston Southern Shuts Out UNC Asheville

CHARLESTON—The Charleston Southern Volleyball team (13-10, 5-4) picked up it’s second win of the weekend Oct. 25 with an impressive three-set win (18-25, 18-25, 16-25) over UNC Asheville (7-15, 4-5).

For the Buccaneers, Skylar Yates led with nine kills of the 43 team total. Faith Burch and Emma Bednarek had seven each. Cara McLean led with 16 assists while Tristin Sutton had 14. Presley Morris and Bednarek each had two serving aces while McLean, Emmy Rollins and Sutton had one each.

Defensively, Morris led with 11 digs while Naya Martinez had 10. As a team, Charleston had 49.

Box Score_

_____________

NGU Volleyball Bests Emmanuel

TIGERVILLE—In conference action, Emmanuel (GA) (13-8,10-4 CC) and North Greenville (10-12,8-7 CC) fought each other hard in Hayes Gymnasium on October 25 in Tigerville. The Tigers took home the win in five sets (25-12, 22-25, 25-11, 21-25, 16-14).

Samantha Ball was the leader in kills with 17. Anna Fiddelke had 12 and Peyton Taylor had 11. In serving aces, Taylor had three while Emma Otto and Remi Stripling had one each. Fiddelke and Taylor had three blocks each while Gabby Rice had two. Allison Ball led with 26 assists. Madison Sherman had 16 while Elenor Crimmins had two.

Defensively, Crimmins had 21 digs while Taylor had 20 and Samantha Ball had 19.’

Box Score

__________

Charleston Soccer Falls to Radford

RADFORD, Va. – Charleston So. (5-7-4, 2-4-1) was unable to hit the net in it’s game with Radford (9-4-1, 6-1-0) on October 25 in Radford. The Buccaneers lost 2-0.

Radford out kicked Charleston 12-4. Charleston’s Jenea Knight had two shots with one on goal. Jessica Boyle and Sedona Dancu had one shot each with Dancu taking a shot for the goal. Charleston goalkeeper Avery Mason had two saves in the game.

Box Score

__________

NGU Soccer Loses Tight Game to Chowan

TIGERVILLE—Chowan (7-6-1, 7-3-1) and North Greenville (4-9-2, 4-5-2) played a solid defensive game, but Chowan came out on top 1-0.

North Greenville out shot Chowan 17-7. The only goal came from Chowan at the four minutes mark. The rest of the contest was a defensive effort which saw Greenville goalkeepers Angeline Montoya and Anna Rickle have just one save in two Chowan tries. For Greenville, Valerie Hernandez led the way with four shots with three on goal. Izzy Fidhel had two shots with both on goal. Aubrey Kramer had six shots with two on goal.

Box Score

__________

Anderson Tops Lincoln Memorial

ANDERSON—After a defensive battle in the first period, the Anderson women’s soccer team (8-4-1, 5-3-0) found the net in the second period for a 1-0 victory over Lincoln Memorial (6-5-4, 2-4-3).

The goal came at the 73-minute mark of the game when Gabrielle Kirchner beat the goalkeeper with the assistance of Carly Keuffer.

Box Score