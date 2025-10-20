Women’s College Sports: CSU Volleyballers Rally to Beat Gardner Webb

CHARLESTON—Falling in the first set (25-18), the Charleston Southern women (11-10, 3-4 Big South) take three out of four sets (21-25, 25-22, 18-25, 11-15) to defeat Big South foe Gardner Webb (8-14, 1-6 Big South) 3-2 on October 18.

There were 30 tie scores in the game and 17 lead changes. Gardner led the entire first set, then halfway through the second set. Then, the last four sets were back and forth. The Buccaneers defense shined all day. They had 110 digs in the game. Presley Morris led with 26. Skylar Yates had 18 while Cara McLean had 15. Tristin Sutton had 14. Sophia Kluska had 11. Emma Bednarek led with two blocks. Faith Burch and Olwia Durka had one each.

Offensively, CSU had 64 kills with Yates having 17 of those. Burch had 10.

Sutton had 23 of the 5 assists while McLean had 21.

Box Score

_________

Bucs Stumble against Winthrop

CHARLESTON—Charleston’s Buccaneer women dropped all three sets (25-20, 25-20, 25-18) in conference play with Winthrop (10-6, 4-2 Big South) on October 17.

Leading the way for Charleston was Morris defensively with 12 digs. Offensively, Sutton led with 19 assists. Yates had 11 kills. Emma Bednarek had one ace. Emily Struckmeyer got on the board with a block.

Box Score

__________

Anderson Volleyball Defeats Tusculum

GREENVILLE, TN. – For the Anderson Trojan volleyball team (12-4, 7-1 SAC), the women took the first set (25-13), lost a close second set (24-26) and took over the game by winning the last two sets (25-12 and 25-20 for a 3-1 win over Tusculum (7-9, 5-5 SAC) on October 17.

“The story for tonight would be consistency,” head coach Todd Hay said. “Errors really plagued us in set two like we haven’t seen in a few weeks. I thought our response to dropping the set was great in set three so that was good. Then again in set four after point 15, we had to fight for our lives to seal the win. Hopefully we continue to learn what it takes to win and not just rest on past successes.”

Sophomore Mia Elder had a career-high 17 kills in the game. She also had seven digs and two blocks. Junior Ava Reeves had 12 kills in the game and one block. Junior Emily Campbell had a season high six blocks. Ellie Nieporte had 45 assists in the contest. Defensively, freshman Jamie Juhnevicz led with 15 digs.

Box Score

__________

Anderson Volleyball Takes 3 of 4 from UVA Wise

WISE, Va. –Anderson’s women’s team (13-4, 8-1 SAC) traveled to Wise, Virginia and came home winners 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15) in women’s volleyball action October 18 against UVA Wise (10-9, 4-6 SAC). This was the Trojans 10th win in a row.

“We had to play a pretty sound game defensively in order to have a chance,” head coach Todd Hay said. “I was proud of our blocking, especially in sets three and four, as it helped set the tone and give us momentum and confidence. This is the largest gym in our region and adapting to the depth is a challenge. Overall, we felt pretty good about how adjusted to it. Winning on the road is always a challenge so we feel blessed to have these two this weekend.”

For the Trojans, Emily Campbell led in kills with 17. Mia Elder had 16. Nieporte had another impressive day with 48 assists. She had 14 digs on defense. Jamie Juhnevicz led with 24 digs. Anderson had 76 digs, 54 assists and 57 kills. The Trojans also had three aces.

Box Score

__________

NGU Volleyball Falls to Francis Marion

FLORENCE, SC. – North Greenville’s volleyball Trojans (8-11, 6-6 CC) fell in three sets (20-25, 24-26, 17-25) to conference powerhouse Francis Marion (12-8, 10-1 CC) on October 17.

Samantha Ball was solid offensively with 13 kills. Allison Ball led in assists with 18. Ball also led in digs with 20. Peyton Taylor was a close second with 18.

Box Score

__________

NGU Volleyball Loses to UNC Pembroke

PEMBROKE, NC. – North Greenville traveled to Pembroke to take on UNC Pembroke and fell in three sets (21-25, 18-25, 21-25) on October18 in women’s volleyball action.

For the Trailblazers, they had 35 kills with Ball leading with nine. Allison Ball led with 20 assists. Macie Gentry had 18 digs on the game. As a team, NG had 51 digs.

Box Score

__________

NGU Women’s Soccer Falls Short against Erskine

DUE WEST – The North Greenville women’s soccer team (4-7-2, 4-4-2) outshot Erskine (3-6-2, 2-6-1) by a 15-8 margin, but fell short on the scoreboard. Erskine won the game 2-0 on October 18.

Aubrey Kramer took six shots with five on goal. Finley Lloyd , Sarah Castaneda, Valerie Hernandez and Izzy Fidhel each had one shot. Fidhel and Lanter shot towards the goal.

Box Score

__________

AU Soccer Loses Early Lead, Falls to Coker

HARTSVILLE, SC. – For the Anderson women’s soccer team (6-4-1, 3-3-0), Coker (7-2-4, 3-1-3) jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and it was enough to hand the Trojan’s a 3-0 loss on Oct. 18.

Cocker had 10 shots with seven on goal. Anderson had eight shots with six on goals. Gabrielle Kirschner had three shots with two on goal. Camryn Woods had two shots with one on goal. Ansley Douty had one shot with it being on goal. Whitney Anderson had two shots with both on goal.

Box Score

__________

CSU Soccer Loses to Longwood

CHARLESTON, SC. – Charleston’s Southerns women’s soccer team (7-7-2, 4-3-0) and Longwood (5-6-4, 2-3-1) went toe-to-toe in the first half with Longwood and were behind 3-2 at halftime, but Longwood outscored Charleston 2-0 in the second period and took the victory 5-2 on October 18.

Charleston had eight shots on goal and 13 total shots. Jenea Knight had six of those shots and three on goal. Keelin Robertson had two shots with one on goal. Katie Hoffman had one shot with one on goal. Sedona Dancu, Carson Wells and Kiah Cirino each took a shot on goal.

Box Score