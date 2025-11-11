Celebrate Changed Lives

Maddison, Dan, Vanisha, and Zach were all lost last year, but God made them alive through SCBaptist cooperation.

Maddison was invited to a One Night student event by her friends this past year where SCBaptists worked together to organize. At One Night, she repented and placed her faith in Jesus. Her father, Dan, noticed a change in her and decided to go to church with her. He heard the gospel, accepted Christ, and was also baptized. Dan shared his story of how Jesus changed his life on SCBaptist’s www.theJesuschange.org, and hundreds of thousands viewed his story.

T.J. Terrell felt burdened to plant a church and found SCBaptists by googling “church planting in South Carolina.” He soon was having coffee with one of our team and discovered how to be an SCBaptist cooperating church plant. On Aug. 10, 2025, Refuel Church launched public worship services after a year of residency and became the first predominantly African American SCBaptist church in his area. On their first Sunday, he baptized Vanisha, one of four new believers baptized that day.

Zach walked through the parking lot on his first visit to Carolina Baptist Collegiate Ministries carrying a Bible and was greeted by Jacob. They sat together during the service, and Zach showed him this Bible and said, “I just bought this for when I come to BCM. Is it good?” Zach heard the gospel that night and confessed Christ as Lord. Zach is one of over 60 students who have given their lives to Christ among the 400 coming now to USC BCM.

SCBaptists have a lot to celebrate. Baptisms are at the highest level in a decade at 12,355. Our camps had 7,583 campers with 258 saved and 284 called to ministry this past summer. Over 30,000 students were engaged by SCBaptist BCM organizations on college campuses. Disaster Relief served 38,699 people in crisis this year. There are 42 funded church planters and 289 SCBaptist sent ones being fully funded by the International Mission Board.

SCBaptists also have challenges for gospel saturation. Four of every five South Carolinians are not engaged in a Christian church. A million new residents call South Carolina home, and another million are moving in. Over 200,000 college students are not being engaged while hate and evil are streaming daily. Three thousand, one hundred and eighteen people groups around the world have no known convert among them.

Our future celebration depends on our present cooperation. Maddison, Dan, Vanisha, and Zach appreciate your sacrifice to cooperate. Now is not a time for less. Now is a call for more.