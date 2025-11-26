Centenary Celebrates 250 Years

Members of Centenary Baptist Church in the Marion Baptist Association are celebrating 250 years of church history.

A celebration and homecoming service was held Oct. 19. Ken Herrington was guest speaker. A time capsule that had been buried in 2000 was opened.

The church dates back to 1737 when a Welsh colony settled in what is now Marion County. The church was given the name Terrell’s Bay Church. J.A. Thomas, in his historical lecture, stated that the church was in existence between 1750 and 1760. William Sellers’ History of Marion County confirms this.

The first building was a simple log building. As attendance grew, larger new structures were required. Over the years, the congregation has met in six buildings. In 1913, the church was moved a few miles to Centenary Station, and a new sanctuary was constructed. In 1950, the name was changed to Centenary. This building was destroyed by fire in 2011. A new worship facility was dedicated in 2014.

— Tom Grant is the current pastor. (Article submitted)