College Football: NGU Beats Shorter, Hosts Conference Title Game Saturday

ROME, Ga.—Shorter University missed a potential game-winning field goal from 61 yards out in the closing seconds that allowed North Greenville to escape with a 35-33 win at Barron Stadium Saturday afternoon and clinch a berth in the conference championship game.

The Trailblazers will play host to UNC Pembroke at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 15, at Younts Stadium in the Conference Carolinas title game.

NGU overcame an early 13-0 deficit and outscored Shorter 35-13 over the final three quarters. Quarterback Dylan Ramirez had a career day, with 29 completions for 375 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 68 rushing yards.

Receiver Eric Rasheed caught eight passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. Aamari Coats had the second longest reception of the day, a 41-yard touchdown grab. North Greenville totaled 521 yards of offense, the most all season.

North Greenville (6-4, 6-0) finished undefeated in conference play in its inaugural season in the Conference Carolinas. NGU bested UNC Pembroke 20-7 on October 18.

Catawba 44, Anderson 20

SALISBURY—Catawba jumped out to an early 17-0 lead and never looked back in its route of conference foe Anderson on Saturday evening at Shuford Stadium. New starting Quarterback Wilson Edwards struggled mightily for the Trojans. Edwards completed just 12 of 22 passes for 213 yards, a touchdown and was sacked four times.

Edwards ran for another 52 yards. Receiver Jalon Warthen-Carr caught five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. Anderson (5-6, 3-6) improves in its second season of Football. After a hot three-game winning start, the Trojans lost six of their final eight, including four straight to finish the season.

The Trojans finished eighth in the South Atlantic Conference. With more experience under their belt, they’ll look to improve yet again next season.

