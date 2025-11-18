New and Noteworthy Books — November 2025

The Peacemaker: A Biblical Guide to Resolving Personal Conflict (Baker, 2004) by Ken Sande

Serious, divisive conflict is everywhere — within families, in the church, and out in the world. And it can seem impossible to overcome its negative force in our lives. Sande presents a comprehensive and practical theology for conflict resolution designed to bring about not only a ceasefire but also unity and harmony. Sande takes readers beyond resolving conflicts to true, life-changing reconciliation with family members, coworkers, and fellow believers, by outlining four basic principles:

Glorify God — bring honor to God by revealing the reconciling love and power of Jesus Christ

Get the log out of your eye — face up to your own contributions to a conflict

Gently restore — graciously show others their faults, encourage repentance, and restore peace

Go and be reconciled — commit to restore damaged relationships and negotiate just agreements

Biblically based, The Peacemaker is full of godly wisdom and useful suggestions that are easily applied to any relationship needing reconciliation. Sande’s years of experience as an attorney and as president of Peacemaker Ministries will strengthen readers’ confidence as they stand in the gap as peacemakers.

Essentials of Reformed Systematic Theology (Crossway, 2025) by Joel R. Beeke and Paul M. Smalley

Theology is not just an academic subject. It’s a spiritual practice for every believer, even those who feel too busy for rigorous study or aren’t advanced readers. To make theology accessible to a wider audience, the authors have combined content from Reformed Systematic Theology into one abridged book. Richly biblical, faithfully doctrinal, warmly experiential, and consistently practical, Essentials of Reformed Systematic Theology ministers to the whole person — head, heart, and hands.

Featuring shorter chapters, less technical language, and chapter summaries, this guide includes material from all four volumes of the 4,000-plus page Reformed Systematic Theology. I own close to 100 systematic theologies, and the Beeke and Smalley theology is now my go-to. This one-volume summary will enjoy the same status on my shelf.

Letting Go: Rugged Love for Wayward Souls (Zondervan, 2016) by Dave Harvey and Paul Gilbert, with a foreword by Paul David Tripp

What do you do when someone you love leaves? And how do you pursue someone who has hurt you, who has sinned against you? The authors share stories of pain and stories of hope as they reveal how to care for the prodigal who has strayed. Whether you are dealing with an unfaithful marriage partner, a rebellious child, or a wayward friend, the counsel they offer will help you to pursue a gospel-rooted approach, grounded in truth and practiced in the midst of Christian community.

While each situation is unique, most stories deal with common themes of shame, guilt, confusion, uncertainty, and struggle. You will understand the spiritual dynamics at work in the heart of the prodigal and how you as a family member, spouse, friend, or church leader can best relate to them in love.