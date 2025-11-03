NGU Wins Big, Will Play for Conference Title

TIGERVILLE— North Greenville clinched a spot in the Conference Carolina’s championship game on Saturday with a 27-0 victory on Saturday afternoon over Ferrum College at Younts Stadium. Saturday notched the second Trailblazers shutout of the season, for the first time since 2016.

The Trailblazers rushed for 289 yards, led by Graduate Running Back Kimon O’Sullivan with 108 yards on 17-carries. The Trailblazers offense picked off two balls and only allowed 131 total yards of offense.

North Greenville (5-4, 5-0) remains undefeated in its first year in the Conference Carolinas and will play at Shorter University next week for the final game of the regular season.

Charleston Southern 23, Southeast Missouri State 17

CAPE GIRARDEAU— Charleston Southern’s 17-point second quarter proved pivotal in its victory at Houck Stadium on Saturday afternoon. A fake field goal and successful onside kick aided the best Bucs quarter since week six against Gardner-Webb.

Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Zolten Osborne threw for 302 yards, the most of his young career. Redshirt Senior wide receiver Jamil Bishop caught four catches for 99-yards. The Bucs defense totaled nine Quarterback hurries, six tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Charleston Southern, (4-6, 3-3), has won three straight for the first time since 2019. The Bucs improve to fifth in the Big South conference and will play at UT Martin in two weeks.

Newberry 24, Anderson 21

ANDERSON— A field goal with 23 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter clinched the victory for Newberry on Saturday evening at Melvin & Dollie Younts Stadium. Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Wilson Edwards made his first collegiate start on Saturday and passed for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior Running back J.B. Seay Jr. rushed for 145 yards on 16 carries including a 51-yard first quarter touchdown run. The Trojans defense struggled, not forcing any turnovers and secured just one sack.

Anderson (5-5, 3-5) wraps up its season at Catawba next Saturday.

