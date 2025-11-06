SCBMA Announces Ministry Refocus

South Carolina Baptist Ministries of Aging (SCBMA) has announced a strategic ministry refocus initiative to SCBaptist churches’ senior population. Plans include an ownership transition of its two senior living communities.

Like many faith-based senior living organizations across the country, the increased sophistication of the sector, coupled with residual challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic, have resulted in rising operational costs, greater reliance on government funding, and the need for significant reinvestment in communities. After extensive prayer, consultation, and exploration of alternatives, the SCBMA board of trustees determined that divesting its two South Carolina retirement communities — Bethea in Darlington and Martha Franks in Laurens — is the most faithful step forward.

“Our senior living communities have been a place of care, compassion, and fellowship for more than six decades,” said Tom Turner, president and CEO of SCBMA. “This was not an easy decision, but one made with deep prayer and stewardship in mind. Our priority now is to meet with several potential new operators who will honor the legacy of these communities while ensuring residents continue to receive quality care.”

At the same time, SCBMA will refocus its ministry to broaden senior adult outreach and strengthen mission efforts across its community of 2,100 churches.

“We remain committed to serving senior adults in South Carolina and believe this change will allow us to reach more people in new ways,” Turner said.

Turner added, “The U.S. population age 65 and older will grow dramatically over the next 20 years. While most older adults say they want to age in their own homes, many lack the resources to make that journey secure. SCBMA is committed to changing that story. In 2026, we hope to develop an innovative approach designed to expand options, support independence, and help more people age with dignity and confidence.”

The recommendation was approved by the South Carolina Baptist Convention Executive Board at its fall meeting and will be presented to messengers at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the South Carolina Baptist Convention in November. More detailed information can be found on the SCBaptist webpage http://scbaptist.org/scbma.

— Annie Eveleigh is director of advancement at SCBMA.