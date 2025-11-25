Three Public Policy Priorities for the 2026 Legislative Session

Pushing Back Against Gambling

Leading up to the 2025 legislative session, the legislative rumor mill focused on major gambling interests eyeing South Carolina. Based on our commitment to God’s Word, we affirm that God’s intended design is for humanity to steward God’s resources, including money, in a manner that reflects the goodness of His provision. Central to a biblical argument against gambling is that it thrives on exploitation and preys on the vulnerable, namely the economically disadvantaged and those who are at risk of severe gambling addiction.

By the end of the first year of the 126th General Assembly, a bill had reached the House floor proposing the legalization of casino gambling in the state, with plans for a $1 billion casino potentially along the I-95 corridor. Titled “The I-95 Economic and Education Stimulus Act,” this bill exemplifies misleading legislation. It seeks to establish the South Carolina Gaming Commission, which would oversee and regulate the expansion of gambling to include casinos.

The casino bill is the first of three proposed bills that could fundamentally change South Carolina. All forms of gambling remove resources from the communities where they operate by enticing those who live in the community to pour their hard-earned money into the hope of instant riches. States with casinos and sports betting are taking resources out of the hands of those who could reinvest them in the community and transferring those resources to those who profit from gambling and to the state that profits through taxation. When addiction takes hold, the community must divert resources meant for its advancement to treat those struggling with addiction. Research shows that casinos lead to an increase in crime, often committed by problem gamblers. According to multiple studies published by the Institute for American Values, between 40 and 60 percent of casino revenues depend on problem gamblers.

Online sports betting is another threat, often described as the “fentanyl of gambling,” because it makes wagering as simple as sending a text message. The ease of access can quickly lead to gambling addiction, with lasting consequences for individuals and families. A study conducted by UCLA concluded that the legalization of online sports gambling increases a household’s risk of bankruptcy by 25 to 30 percent.

The third measure involves parimutuel betting on horse racing, formalized in the bill titled “The South Carolina Equine Advancement Act” — legislation that primarily benefits gambling interests rather than advancing the equine industry. Clearly, the initial rumors of a targeted push for gambling expansion proved to be much more than rumors.

Promoting a Culture of Life

South Carolina currently protects life beginning with the detection of a fetal heartbeat, typically around six weeks of pregnancy. While this is a positive step, there is still room for improvement. The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported that in 2024, 3,025 abortions occurred in the state, with chemical abortions accounting for 84 percent (2,552) of the total. Compared to 2023, the number of out-of-state abortions dropped by 92 percent, and total abortions decreased by 63 percent. These figures show progress, but more needs to be done to protect all innocent life.

In 2026, lawmakers will have the chance to introduce and debate bills to protect life beginning at conception, eliminate chemical abortions, provide financial support for pro-life initiatives, and advance a culture of life.

Protecting Parental Rights

Parents deserve the right to make educational and medical decisions for their children. However, local, state and federal policies have increasingly interfered with parental rights, implying that government agencies know what’s best for children. When the 2026 legislative session begins, at least four bills will seek to safeguard parental rights. We will encourage lawmakers to “pass legislation that protects and upholds parental rights; ensures that parents have the freedom to make decisions regarding the upbringing, education, and healthcare of their children without outside interferences; and recognizes that parents are the primary arbiters of their child’s moral, physical, and spiritual formation.” (SCBC Resolution Encouraging Laws to Protect Parental Rights, 2024).