Women’s College Hoops: AU Gets Season’s First Victory

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla – Anderson’s women’s basketball team played it’s second game of the season. It came at the Conference Challenge against Clayton State on November 15. They left the game winners 88-66.

Anderson took the lead early and led by 29 points late in the third quarter. As a team, the Trojans were 43 percent from the field and 50 percent from the line. The Trojans hit half of their three-point attempts. Leading the way for Anderson was Clara Harris with 14 points. Cain led again in rebounds with nine.

AU 29. 16. 27. 16 = 88

CS 19. 15. 10. 22 = 66

AU (88) Harris 23, Oliver 15, Sheridan 12, Gravel 8, Cain 5, Flugence 9, Eakle 5, Barnes 3, Hill 2, Cooper 2, Taft 1

CS (66) Young 21, Burts 13, Dismuke 10, McDonald 6, D. Greene 4, K Greene 5, Gibbons 5, Grigsby 2

Three points: AU 8-19 CS 2-21

Free throws: 14-21 CS 16-22

__________

AU Opens Season with Loss to Flagler

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Anderson’s Trojan Basketballers opened the 2025-26 season with a loss to Flagler 72-66 in the conference challenge November 14.

Anderson came out shooting and scored first and then Flagler took the lead moments later and never lost it. AU was 37 percent from the line. They were solid with 73 percent at the free throw line.

Clara Harris led with 19 points. She was 50 percent from the line. She was perfect from the free throw line. Kyla Cain led with nine rebounds.

AU 21 11 14 20—66

FL 22 17. 20. 13—72

AU (68) Harris 19, Sheridan 12, Cain 11, Gravel 9, Oliver 8, Cal 3, Flugence 3, Cooper 1

FC (72) Smith 14, Herrin 11, Weeks 11, Grimm 10, Bush 2, Jones 12, Smith 9, Kutz 3

Three Points AU 6-17 FC 3-15

Free Throws AU 14-17 FC 19

__________

CSU falls to East Carolina

GREENVILLE N.C. – Charleston Southern’s women’s basketball team found a touch opponent in Taylor Barner and East Carolina University on November 11. East Carolina won the game 91-62.

Charleston’s Thelma Barbitch hit a three-pointer at seven minutes to start the scoring. Savannah Brooks of EC hit her own to tie the game and that set the tone for the first quarter. Charleston led 17-13. But the game was decided on a 32-8 second quarter run by East Carolina. The third and fourth quarters were pretty even, but it was too late.

Charleston’s Alva Garcia led with 16 points. Asha Sea led with eight rebounds. As a team Charleston was 41 percent from the field and 54 percent from the free throw line.

CS 17 8 21 16 = 62

EC 13 32 26 20 = 91

CS (62) Sra 11, Jones 7, Bailey 5, Nettles 4, Garcia 16, Barbitch 13, Bradley 6

EC (91) Rembert 12, Fauntleroy 9, Brooks 8, Hearp 6, Hutton 5, Barner 32, Hilliard 5, Smith 5, Shaw 5, Zellous 4

Three points CS 10-30 EC 11-25

Free Throws: CS 6-11 EC 12-16

_________

Georgia Tech Crushes CSU

ATLANTA, Ga.—Charleston traveled to the peach state to take on Georgia Tech and after a few minutes, Georgia Tech took control. Charleston fell 87-40.

For Charleston, Caelan Ellis led with 12 points. Asha Sea led with eight rebounds. Charleston only had two free throw attempts. They were just 23 percent from the field.

CS 8 5 11 16 = 40

GT 25 16 26. 20 = 87

CS (40) Ellis 12, Barbitch 9, Bailey 6, Nettles 2, Sra 1, Bradley 5, Davis 5

GT (87) Walker 19, Noguero 5, Turnage 3, Termis 2, Moon 2, Alben 17, Samuel 13, Crawshaw 10, Foster 10, Thomas-Harris 6

Three Points CS 90-34 GT 10-22

Free Throws CS 1-2 GT 9-14

__________

NGU Drops Season Opener

AUGUSTA, Ga. – North Greenville’s women’s basketball team were 34 percent from the field in their game with Augusta in Georgia November 14. And, Angusta was 44 percent and that told the story of Greenville losing the game 76-58.

For Greenville, Malihiah Mason led with 13 points. She also led with seven rebounds. Greenville started strong and led early. Three tie scores told the first quarter score. Augusta took the second and third quarter and shut down Greenvilles momentum swing.

NG 18 14 6 20 = 58

AU 22 23 19 12 = 76

NG (58) Mason 13, McCoy 9, Williams 6, Johnston 3, Clark-Lamelle 2, Ware 12, Gaston 8, Cook 4, Edwards 1

AU (76) Abercrombie 16, Autrey 15, Byard 10, McGinley 7, Burns 4, Martin 12, Ross 8, Whittle 2, Dorsey 2

Three points: NG 6-23 AU 2-9

Free Throws: NG 18-24 AU 6-23

_________

NGU Falls to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. – North Greenville finished up its weekend in Augusta with a loss to Newberry 73-62 on November 15.

Greenville had a solid fourth quarter, but Newberry had already led the way in the first three quarters. Greenville was 40 percent from the field and 37 percent from the free throw line.

NGU 14 25 21 13 = 73

NB 11 17 11 24 = 63

NG (63) Mason 14, Clark-Lamelle 9, McCoy 7, Williams 4, Johnston 3, Waite 11, Ware 8, Edwards 3, Cook 2, Ballard 2

NB (73) R Brown 26, J Brown 16, Kent 7, Williams 6, Harris 5, Nimmo 6, Mattison 3, Clet 2, Earle 2

Three points NG 9-24 NB 4-17

Free throws: NG 4-8 NB 13-15