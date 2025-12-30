2025 Baptist Press Staff Favorites

A bit of all of these and more make up our staff’s compilation of favorite stories from the year. They’re listed below, along with commentary from the writers about why each one was a favorite.

Diana Chandler

Former SBC president Luter announces 2026 retirement; son voted to succeed him

The words of longtime Franklin Avenue Baptist Church member Noah Lewis in support of Pastor Luter were a joy to write, together with Pastor Luter’s legacy as a Southern Baptist Convention president and faithful husband, pastor and father.

Limited edition Don Currence bobblehead debuts to applause, humility

What’s more fun than a Don Currence bobblehead, especially one that looks exactly like him? Apart from that, Currence is a dedicated Southern Baptist servant who seeks neither praise nor notoriety.

The First Hymn: Resurrected third-century praise song set for pre-Easter release

Every day is educational at Baptist Press because of the wide range of subjects that make it to my desk, including this historical narrative of praise. There is nothing new under the sun.

In her 70s, she became chaplain after earning first doctorate, embarks on second

I’ll have what she’s having. How wonderful that my friend Stephanie still has the energy and commitment to continue pursuing excellence in her seventh decade of life.

Scott Barkley

Astronaut credits guidance from several directions, including God, in making it to space station

As an ’80s kid, I was all about NASA and the space shuttle. Getting to talk with Butch was an honor, and he didn’t hold back on just how precarious the situation was as the ship prepared to dock with the ISS. He is also a tremendous man of God whose faith and devotion to his family and church are evident in everything he does.

Throughout his life (literally), ‘CP baby’-turned-pastor showcased CP’s gifts

It took some work to track down Bob Polk’s story as the CP Baby, but his is a great one. A ministry and life spanning decades and centered around the Cooperative Program literally began in his earliest days. He’s one of those guys I wish more Southern Baptists knew about, because so much of his story is relatable to pastors today.

For Jason and Ty Simpson, trusting God became the real game plan

As a graduate of a school in UT-Martin’s conference, I knew about Jason Simpson’s godly reputation long before his son surpassed him in name recognition. Talking with him was everything I expected it to be, and explained a lot about how Ty Simpson has carried himself at Alabama.

Karen Willoughby

An airplane conversation changes eternity for one Chinese man

The story of Yao Yao, a newly arrived immigrant from China to Hawaii at the invitation of his aunt, captivated me because of the ripple effects of casual conversation.

Even before Hale talked with him, Yao Yao was leading others to Christ at his aunt’s restaurant. Now the church is starting a Chinese language ministry. All because God drew Yao Yao to Himself through a casual airplane conversation led by Mrs. Lo.

Gateway reaching the West

The problem with our young Southern Baptist men going off to seminary is that in the three or more years they’re gone from home, they get involved with new people, new culture, new opportunities to serve. Leaders at Gateway Seminary, the former Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary, recognized the “brain drain” across the West as early as 1973, and created a strategy for theologically-sound, contextualized education so men called of God could continue to minister locally at the same time – and with their God-called friends – they were getting advanced training.

David Roach

Godly grief: ‘Blue Christmas’ not inevitable after a loved one’s death

More than a third of Americans say they don’t want to celebrate the holidays due to feelings of grief or loss. With sadness hitting hard at Christmas, we need to be reminded of a lesson as old as the Bible: God helps us through sorrow when we love Him and love others amid our sense of loss.