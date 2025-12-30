60 Years of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the beloved animated television program, turns 60 this year. It is hard to imagine that it almost did not air.

Network executives thought it moved too slowly for a Christmas special. They also were convinced that the absence of a laugh track, a staple of 1960s-era comedies, would be the kiss of death.

To further complicate matters, “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz, the man behind the cast of animated characters, insisted upon using real kids as the voice actors. As a result, only a couple of the children who were cast had any acting experience.

But what most concerned the executives at CBS was the religious content. The climax of the 30-minute program focused on a main character quoting Scripture. The executive producer even insisted that the Bible could not be read on network television. However, the creator of what has become a Christmas classic staunchly refused to edit or otherwise water down the content.

In spite of network executives’ concerns, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” made its television debut on Thursday, Dec. 9, 1965. The result: More than 15 million homes tuned in, and it captured nearly half the possible audience.

The week it aired, it was No. 2 in the ratings. It went on to win critical acclaim as well as an Emmy Award for outstanding children’s program and a Peabody Award for excellence in programming.

CBS executives were stunned at the program’s success. Lee Mendelson, executive producer of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” once told USA Today, “When I started reading the reviews, I was shocked. … They actually liked it.”

The storyline of the 60-year-old special not only exposes the crass commercialization that characterizes too much of American Christmas, but it also highlights the real reason for the season – and after six decades it continues to be popular.

The so-called experts are still scratching their collective heads over the success of Charlie Brown. Explanations for the show’s longevity abound.

Some suggest the popularity is due to the genius of Schulz and the popularity of the characters he created. Others insist that it is the craving for nostalgia of the baby-boom generation that fuels the seasonal success of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Contrary to expert speculation about Charlie Brown’s success, I believe the popularity of Charles Schulz’s story about the round-headed boy’s search for the true meaning of Christmas runs deeper than superficial sentiment for characters or the desire to reminisce. The success of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is anchored in truth.

In a society that struggles with the concept of absolute truth, “Charlie Brown” dares to declare the truth that the only reason for the Christmas season is the birth of Jesus Christ.

When Charlie Brown shouts in desperation, “Isn’t there anyone out there who can tell me what Christmas is all about?” Linus, his friend, responds, “Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you.” He then takes center stage and quotes verbatim the King James Version of Luke 2:8–14.

With simple eloquence, the blanket-clutching character unashamedly announces, “For unto you this day is born in the City of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”

Linus’ quotation stands in stark contrast to a popular culture that does its best to ignore the Guest of Honor during His own celebration. The message of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is the supernatural reality that God sent His only begotten Son into the world so the world might, through Him, be saved.

In the 60 years since Charles Schulz first communicated the simple truth of Christmas through his beloved Peanuts characters, American culture has grown even more secular. However, the hearts of individuals still yearn for truth and meaning.

In the secular desert that characterizes much of the American Christmas experience, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is an oasis of truth. Year after year, thirsty souls take time to drink deeply the profound truth that God became a man in order to redeem mankind.

Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!

— Kelly Boggs is former executive editor of the Baptist Message, newsjournal of the Louisiana Baptist Convention. This article is an updated version of a piece published in Baptist Press in 2005.