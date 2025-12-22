Bob Hunt — Retired Missionary, Minister and Husband of Author Rosalie Hunt — Dies Dec. 19

Bob Hunt — an international missionary from Alabama who served for more than 30 years on the field — died Dec. 19 surrounded by his family.

Hunt and his wife, Rosalie, served in eight countries including Taiwan, Hong Kong, China and Burma (now Myanmar) during their more than three decades as missionaries.

Born in 1933, he was a graduate of Albertville High School (1951), Howard College (now Samford University, 1955) and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (1958).

Hunt first saw his future bride, Rosalie Hall, when she was only 15 years old and Bob was on a summer missions event at the church in Oklahoma where Rosalie’s father was then pastor. Bob and Rosalie met again a few years later at a Christmas missions conference and then were married in 1957.

Missions and Ministry Journey

Together they served churches and were involved in student ministry in Mississippi until they were appointed as missionaries by the Foreign (now International) Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention in 1961. They served in Taiwan until 1972, when they returned to Alabama and Bob became associate pastor and youth minister at First Baptist Church Boaz. It was there Bob established a ministry center at The Lighthouse that had an indelible impact on the lives of many young people from across Sand Mountain.

In 1980, the Hunts were reappointed by the Foreign Mission Board and served in Hong Kong, which led to missions projects in China. They later served in the Philippines and in Australia and did itinerant work in India and Malaysia as well. Upon returning to Alabama after their final overseas assignment, Hunt served as associate pastor at First Baptist Church Guntersville, where they have since remained members.

Hunt is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosalie, and his two children — daughter Alice and son Jody (Lori) — along with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Rosalie is the author of several books published by Courier Publishing.

Memorials may be made to the Bob and Rosalie Hunt Missions Endowment at the Woman’s Missionary Union Foundation. Donations to the endowment can be made directly to WMU Foundation or FBC Guntersville.

The family will welcome visitors from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, at FBC Guntersville (1000 Gunter Avenue). A brief memorial service will be held at the church beginning at 5 p.m.