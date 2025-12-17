Church at The Mill Designated ACBC Certified Training Center

The biblical counseling ministry at Church at The Mill in Moore has officially been recognized by the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors as an ACBC Certified Training Center. The certification affirms that the church has completed the six-phase certification process, has met the standards required to provide biblical counseling, and has proven it is equipped to train future counselors in accordance with ACBC’s biblical standards and guidelines.

“This certification is a monumental step in the life of our church. I have a high view of biblical counseling, as I believe the Lord uses it to bring people to Him and to lasting heart change. I am incredibly proud of our Biblical Counseling Ministry and the work they have done to bring this program to fruition. As we aspire to be a remarkably healthy church, this designation ensures we are caring for the people God has given us in the most faithful way possible,” said D.J. Horton, senior pastor of Church at The Mill.

As a Certified Training Center, Church at The Mill joins a select network of churches, seminaries, and counseling ministries committed to Christ-centered biblical counseling around the world. This new designation allows Church at The Mill to extend its impact by offering training to those pursuing biblical counseling certification.

One such training is the ACBC Fundamentals Training Course that Church at The Mill will host in Spring 2026. The Fundamentals Training Course is a lecture course on the basics of biblical counseling. The training will take place over the course of three weekends: March 13–14, April 17–18, and May 15–16, 2026 To register, visit churchatthemill.com/biblicalcounseling.

(Submitted Article)