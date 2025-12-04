CSU Ranks ‘Best Private University for Veterans in SC’ by Military Times

Charleston Southern University is recognized by Military Times as the best private university for veterans in South Carolina, the best in the Lowcountry, and fourth overall in the state. This highly comprehensive ranking examines the resources provided to service members and veterans, from career support to educational benefits and beyond.

With Military Friendly, Military Spouse Friendly, Yellow Ribbon, and Purple Heart University designations, CSU also ranks #36 among private, nonprofit universities nationwide.

Angelyn Taylor, director of Military Services at CSU, said this ranking underscores the university’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional support and resources for military-connected students.

“We are honored to receive this recognition, which reflects our dedication to those who have served our country and their families,” she said. “Our military-connected students bring unique experiences and perspectives to our campus, and we are committed to ensuring that they receive the support they need to thrive academically and personally. The Best for Vets recognition not only highlights CSU’s commitment to its military-connected population but also enhances the university’s reputation as a leading institution in higher education.

“As we celebrate this achievement, CSU remains focused on continually improving and expanding our services to meet the evolving needs of our military-connected students,” she said. “We invite all veterans, active-duty service members, and their families to explore the opportunities available here at CSU and join our amazing community of learners.”

This announcement comes on the heels of CSU’s seven-figure gift to create the P. Cecil Patrick Jr. Family Veterans Center, strengthening services for the nearly 20 percent of students who are veterans, active-duty personnel, or military family members.

The university’s president, a CSU alumnus and U.S. Navy veteran, said establishing the Patrick Family Veterans Center is a reflection of the school’s commitment to the military community. President B. Keith Faulkner (’88) added, “Charleston Southern has a proud tradition of serving those who have served. This new center will be a home for our veterans — a place of community, support, and purpose where they can gather, grow, and thrive.”

The new building will house the Office of Military Services, provide an expanded lounge with a kitchen and food pantry, and include study areas, a computer lab with CAC readers, seminar space, and an outdoor gathering area. Its location near the Hunter Center places it at the heart of campus.

Faulkner continued, “This transformational gift launches the Veterans Center vision in a powerful way — and sends a clear message to every veteran who walks onto our campus: You belong here. This project is about lives changed, and it’s about living out our mission to integrate faith in learning, leading, and serving — including serving those who’ve served us.”

While there is no set timeline for construction, architects are currently developing renderings of the building and surrounding landscape. Completion will follow the fundraising campaign now underway to bring the project to life.

Charleston Southern has served veteran and military-associated students for more than 50 years. CSU’s U.S. Air Force ROTC Detachment 772 has graduated military leaders since the 1970s.

— Jenna Johnson is executive director of Marketing and Communication at CSU.