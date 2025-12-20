First Person: The Real Christmas Angels

An angel accented the top of our family’s Christmas tree each year when I was growing up. This regal figure featured a golden gown, wings and a halo. Angels have become a common part of Christmas décor, but they are rarely portrayed accurately according to Scripture.

Angels are not winged cherubs playing harps and sitting on clouds. In fact, the only heavenly creatures described as winged in the Bible are called “cherubim” and “seraphim” (Isa. 6:2; Gen. 3:24), and their full description can be unnerving.

Still, Scripture mentions “angels” more than 300 times, and they most often appear in human form. Angels were present when God created the world (Job 38:4–7) and throughout the Bible. They are particularly prevalent in the Christmas story.

When individuals like Zechariah, Mary and Joseph or groups like the shepherds received messages from the Lord regarding some confusing situations in their lives, each responded in different ways. As we consider these encounters, we can focus on this truth: We may not be able to control our circumstances, but we can choose our response to them.

ZECHARIAH

An angel appeared to Zechariah to notify him that his wife would have a baby. Put yourself in Zechariah’s shoes for a moment. At this time in biblical history, God’s people were coming out of 400 years of silence. During the intertestamental period (the time between the end of the Old Testament and the beginning of the New), messages from God were rare. Angel appearances were the stuff of the Old Testament stories of Moses, Gideon or Daniel.

Zechariah’s initial response to the angel included fear. After the angel delivered God’s message about a child, Zechariah responded with human logic. He questioned the angel based on age and perhaps biology. Before we judge Zechariah, I wonder if you can relate to him? I often leave God’s supernatural capabilities out of the equations in my own circumstances. This dialogue between Zechariah and Gabriel reminds us that anything is possible with God. He reigns over both heaven and earth.

MARY

Like Zechariah, Mary had questions regarding the angel’s notification. She initially wondered how she could possibly have a child but then progressed toward acceptance. One scholar pointed out that while Zechariah’s question (Luke 1:18) seemed innocent, it was asked in doubt. In contrast, Mary’s question, “How can this be?” (Luke 2:34) arose from faith. Zechariah was also a seasoned priest in Yahweh’s service, while Mary was a young Jewish girl. While friends would be thrilled at Zechariah and Elizabeth’s conception, Mary would likely be rejected by her community. God’s call on her life demanded great sacrifices, but she was able to respond with acceptance of His will over what seemed right to her.

Consider for a moment what events in your life feel confusing during this holiday season and what you might gain or lose by accepting the difficult circumstances you are facing. I might free up some mental space and get more sleep while losing the mental hamster wheel of worry in my life! An angel reminded Zechariah and Mary of God’s grandeur. We may or may not encounter one of His heavenly messengers, but we can trust the message of His Word and respond to our circumstances with His grace!

JOSEPH

An angel assured Joseph that Mary’s child was conceived by the Holy Spirit and notified him to name the child Jesus. Perhaps because the angel came in a dream, Joseph didn’t have an opportunity to ask questions. His response was simple — He did what the Lord asked of him. He was an imperfect man who reminds us to accept God’s Words and act on them.

God acted decisively through sending His Son for our salvation. The appearance of angels seems fitting for this time in history when the Lord sent the promised Messiah. We all must respond to God’s offer of redemption through Christ in our own lives — either we will accept His gift, or choose to chart our own course in life.

SHEPHERDS

The radiance of the Lord’s glory surrounded the shepherds. These were likely the shepherds who supplied lambs for the Temple sacrifices for the forgiveness of sins. As one scholar puts it, “Among the occupations, shepherding had a lowly place. Shepherds were considered untrustworthy, and their work made them ceremonially unclean. Thus, the most obvious implication is that the gospel first came to the social outcasts of Jesus’ day.” These men lived in fields and didn’t smell good, yet God surrounded them with His good news and His glory.

The first response of the shepherds at the sight of an angel was fear. Throughout Scripture, we find this posture is a common response to the appearance of heavenly beings. Once reassured, the angels received the message of a Savior’s birth and of God’s glory and peace to men. The shepherds visited the child and then told people what they experienced. Good news just begs to be shared! We tell people when we find a good deal on a purchase, get a good job or hear about people in our community doing good things. In our bad news world, it is always refreshing to hear good news. And there is no better news than God sending His Son to us to secure the forgiveness of our sins.

This Christmas, when we encounter angelic representations — whether in a play at church, on a card or decoration, or even at the top of our tree — we can remember how God went above and beyond to announce His plan of salvation. In the rush of this holiday season, let’s slow down and consider God’s gift of Jesus in our lives and then share the good news with the people God sets in our path.