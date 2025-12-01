‘Giving Tuesday’ Offers Choice Opportunities to Support Southern Baptist Ministries

Southern Baptist entities and ministries offer numerous philanthropic opportunities this Giving Tuesday, from goats to helping Send Relief strengthen drought-impaired communities, to funds to archive Southern Baptist history.

Send Relief tells of its sustaining work in Kenya, where the ministry donated three goats each — including one male and two females — to four families, with the goats reproducing to 230, providing milk, meat, income, and renewed dignity for families.

“We at Send Relief believe if someone is hungry, it’s hard to hear the gospel when all they hear is their stomach,” Clay Steelman, Send Relief associate area director, said in a promotional video. “We believe if we can give them the food, if we can give them skills to have a job, then we’re having a holistic approach just like Jesus did when He was doing His ministry.”

Give a goat for $75 on Giving Tuesday at sendrelief.org.

International Mission Board

The International Mission Board announced a dollar-for-dollar match on first-time gifts at imb.org, whether your gift is given to a designated fund such as the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering or designated for use where needed.

“Your gift today will help send and sustain missionaries as they share the hope of Jesus where His name is not yet known,” IMB said at imb.org. “Make your matched gift before midnight on Dec. 2 and help reach the nations with the gospel.”

Contributions fund missionaries in the field; provide training, housing, transportation and ministry tools that equip missionaries to serve, and support outreach efforts including clean water and medical aid, IMB said.

New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary

The NOBTS Seminary Foundation will match every dollar up to $250,000, helping NOBTS reach a $500,000 goal to prepare the next generation of ministers and missionaries. NOBTS encourages donations to the seminary’s Providence Fund on Dec. 2, also dubbed NOBTS Giving Day.

“Last year’s generosity was nothing short of miraculous — $460,000 poured in to strengthen the mission of NOBTS and Leavell College,” the seminary said on its giving page. “As Proverbs reminds us, ‘One person gives freely, yet gains even more… whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.’

“Let’s give freely once again and watch how God refreshes His people through your generosity on Tuesday, Dec. 2,” the seminary’s page says.

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary

Designate gifts for any number of causes at SEBTS to help equip students to serve the church and the Great Commission, with various delineated causes in support of seminary education, the SEBTS campus and its faculty.

“Your gift to Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary supports the mission of equipping students to serve the Church and fulfill the Great Commission. Giving online is a simple and secure way to invest in the work of training future leaders for Gospel ministry,” SEBTS said. “Thank you for partnering with us in this important mission.”

Designate gifts at sebts.edu/give.

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Donate recurring monthly gifts of $19.08 to the SWBTS 1908 Initiative, commemorating the institution’s founding year. The first 110 donations will be matched for a cumulative total of up to $25,000, SWBTS said.

Chandler Snyder, SWBTS vice president for institutional relations, encouraged donations at swbts.edu/give.

“If the Lord has called you to engage more deeply in Southwestern’s God-given mission, we stand ready to receive those gifts and steward them with integrity, keeping tuition low to help over 90 percent of our students continue to graduate debt-free,” Chandler said, “and investing deeply in the preparation of students both in the classroom and in ministry fields.”

Learn more about how to give and hear one student’s story here.

Gateway Seminary

Gateway Seminary is encouraging donations to its Beyond Teams, a program that sends students on international mission trips for practical lessons in sharing the Gospel.

“We believe taking the Gospel to the nations involves those who pray, those who give, and those who go,” Gateway said. “This Giving Tuesday, our goal is to have 75 donors participate, and no gift is too small. Every contribution brings us closer to sending these students on mission.”

Various matching gift opportunities are available at givecampus.com.

GuideStone Financial Resources

Help retired Southern Baptist ministers and their widows by donating to GuideStone Financial Resources’ Mission:Dignity fund and benefit from a dollar-for-dollar match for the first $750,000 in donations.

“Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to show gratitude to those who spent their lives serving others,” Mission:Dignity Director Aaron Meraz said of the program that covers such expenses as food, utilities and medical care. “The matching gifts mean your generosity goes twice as far.”

Many of the program’s nearly 2,800 recipients live at or below the poverty line, GuideStone said, with donations allowing recipients to cover basic necessities including food and medicine.

“Mission:Dignity reflects the heart of Southern Baptists,” GuideStone President Hance Dilbeck said. “These men and women served sacrificially for decades, and now we have the privilege to stand with them in their time of need. We are blessed by the opportunities to support these God-honoring servants in their latter years.”

Support Mission:Dignity here.

Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission

Support preborn life through ERLC’s Across State Lines initiative, a special emphasis on the Psalms 139 Project to save preborn lives by donating ultrasound machines to pregnancy counseling centers in several states.

“By helping to fund ultrasound placements in states with few, if any, protections for these children and where mothers will often travel to receive abortions,” ERLC said of the program, “you can reach across state lines with a missional mindset, saving preborn lives and supporting mothers facing unplanned pregnancies.”

Give to Across State Lines here.

Southern Baptist Historical Library and Archives

SBHLA offers unique ways to give on Giving Tuesday, spanning financial gifts and material donations of archives, sermons, and books that document Baptist history.

“Gifts can be made in honor or in memory of someone,” Director and Archivist Taffey Hall said, “and gifts to funds and projects including the SBHLA endowment fund, online catalog, and research materials help make online research easier and more abundant, and aid in the preservation of church records.”

Learn more about giving to SBHLA and schedule gifts at sbhla.org or contact SBHLA staff here.

Woman’s Missionary Union

Gifts to WMU’s Vision Fund, sustaining WMU work for generations, will draw varying matches up to a total of $50,000, WMU said.

“The first 100 gifts to the Vision Fund will be matched 2:1, and every gift after that will be matched dollar-for-dollar until the $50,000 is reached,” WMU said. “Your gift will go even further to help others know Christ and support the mission and vision of WMU.”

Support WMU’s Vision Fund here.