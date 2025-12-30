IMB Year in Review: 2025 Shows Missions Is for Everyone

Sending people to the nations is what we do as Southern Baptists. We go to those who have yet to hear the gospel. This year has been filled with stories of how, together, we address lostness as the world’s greatest problem.

Let’s look through some highlights of how God transformed lives through you and your International Mission Board missionaries in 2025:

Sending missionaries

We sent missionaries to all parts of the world. We believe the best way to reach a lost world is to live in community with those who need a relationship with Jesus Christ. Southern Baptists have been faithful to support the nearly 3,600 missionaries and 3,000 missionary kids in the IMB family. The number of missionary applications continued to rise to 1,627 in the pipeline.

We gathered four different times for Southern Baptist churches to send 182 new long-term, fully funded missionaries. Many of these missionaries brought their professional career with them as accountants, IT workers, doctors and more.

Thank you, Southern Baptist Convention; First Baptist Charleston, S.C.; Ironbridge Church, Chesterfield, Va.; and Southcrest Baptist Church, Lubbock, Texas, for hosting everyone’s favorite event — Sending Celebrations.

We celebrated six decades of the Journeyman program. The first group of young adults, ages 21–29, were sent as a “Peace Corps-inspired initiative” on June 19, 1965. The program is still going strong with Journeymen serving two to three years on missionary teams. Through 60 years, more than 6,500 young adults have been sent around the world to proclaim the good news of Jesus.

Missions is for all ages

Jesus’ command to go to the nations is for everyone — no matter their age. This year, we’ve seen all age groups active in sharing the gospel and supporting those who go. From children to young adults to senior adults, Southern Baptists are responding to the call to pray, give, go and send.

The IMB brought back a beloved pathway to the mission field for those ages 55+ called the Masters’ Program. The fully funded, two-year position allows retirees to leverage their career, gifts and skills doing kingdom work around the globe.

Another program, called Missions Residency, was launched that focuses on giving young adults global experience in living life on mission while being mentored by IMB missionaries. With the initial launch of the program, 44 missionary residents joined missionary teams around the world for a semester or a year.

Larry McCallon, an 86-year-old who has now been on 108 mission trips, encouraged all ages to take their first short-term mission trip. “Take your pills, aches and pains and go to where the Lord is working.”

Short-Term Mission Trips

The number of Southern Baptists going on short-term mission trips steadily increased. Roughly 13,608 volunteers participated in international mission trips this year, serving alongside your IMB missionaries. We celebrate these partnerships and opportunities to carry the gospel to those who need to hear.

Volunteers were involved in many ways throughout the year, stepping out of their comfort zones to share the love of Jesus. One small Illinois church mentored and discipled a South Asian church in their church-planting efforts.

A special women’s mission trip through the IMB brought together 26 women from 12 states and 20 churches. They learned the purpose of the Lord is to use them for His glory in just the right place at just the right time.

For the first time, short-term volunteers and IMB missionaries partnered to make connections and share the gospel during Deaflympics. More than 50 volunteers from eight different countries spent weeks in Tokyo. The gospel was shared more than 200 times, and these volunteers and missionaries engaged with more than 500 people from 30 countries.

Global Partnerships

Your partnership continued to make disciples who make disciples. This year, many of our brothers and sisters in Christ around the world took significant steps to send missionaries and carry out the Great Commission beyond their own borders. Your IMB missionaries hosted teams of volunteers from various countries to help introduce the missionary task.

https://vimeo.com/1110961818?fl=pl&fe=sh

We invited global partners to the missionary training facility outside of Richmond, Va., to share knowledge between IMB and other Baptist mission sending conventions. Representatives from Brazil and South Korea’s Baptist conventions participated in the seven-week training.

The only way to have access to 100 percent of unengaged, unreached people groups is through a network of global partners. The IMB doesn’t have direct access to every part of the world, yet these areas are accessible by at least one key global sending partner. Many of these partners were once the mission field and now your IMB missionaries help them become multiplying churches who, like you, send to the nations.