McKinzie Named OVC/Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year

The OVC / Big South Football Association announced this year’s All-Academic Team on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 11. The Charleston Southern University Buccaneers’ Malik McKinzie was selected as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year, becoming the program’s fourth ever winner of the award as well as earning a spot on the All-Academic Team.

McKinzie is currently pursuing his Bachelor of Science in Natural Sciences to go with a minor in social human science, and holds a near-perfect GPA of 3.97. Following the end of his playing career, he plans to attend medical school and become a doctor. Additionally, he was voted as First-Team All-Conference by the league’s head coaches after the season.

In just his first year with the squad, he leads the team in TFLs and sacks with 15.0 and 7.0 on the year, ranking among the league’s leaders in both categories. Additionally, McKinzie forced two fumbles and collected 63 tackles with those in the top 20 in the conference as well. His TFL average per game was 1.25, which ranked 19th nationally at the end of the regular season.

Other winners of the award in Charleston Southern football history have included Nick Ellis in 2007 and Adam DeGraffenreid, who won it in 2004 and 2005.

Charleston Southern finished the 2025 season, the third year under Head Coach Gabe Giardina, with a record of 5-7 and 4-4 against league competition.

— Michael Causey is assistant director for Athletic Communications at Charleston Southern University.