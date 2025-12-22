Men’s College Hoops: Anderson Wins 10th Straight to Open Season

ANDERSON— Anderson’s dominant 26-point lead at halftime held strong as the Trojans whipped the Railsplitters 78-55 on Saturday night. Anderson continued their undefeated season in style with another 19-plus point win, their seventh this season. Osmar Garcia-Araujo led the team with 20 points and seven rebounds.

The 10-game winning streak ties a school record.

Garcia-Araujo made seven of his ten shots from the field and six of nine free throws, and led the team with three blocks.

Anderson (10-0, 5-0) will continue its historic season after Christmas against Clayton State on Dec. 31.

Box Score

________

Furman 84, Charleston Southern 76

GREENVILLE— Despite A’lahn Sumler’s team leading 26 points, Furman’s 26-11 run immediately following halftime propelled them to victory over Charleston Southern Sunday night at Timmons Arena.

Team scoring leader Brycen Blaine was held to just three points over 25 minutes of play. Blaine made just one of his twelve shots.

The Bucs’ 6’11 Redshirt Sophomore Forward Lase Olalere led the team with nine rebounds. Luke Williams added another seven assists to his team’s leading total of 62 through just eleven games.

Charleston Southern (8-6, 0-0) will play at Richmond on Sunday.

Box Score