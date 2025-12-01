Mens College Hoops: AU Continues Blistering Early-Season Run

MEADOWVIEW— Anderson held Emory & Henry to 13 points in the first half and never led on Saturday night in a 97-46 win at King Center in the conference opener. The Trojans improved to 4-1 all-time against the Wasps and have won four straight.

Redshirt senior Dawkins led Anderson with 18 points. Despite not starting any of the six games, and being sixth on the team in minutes, Dawkins is third in points. Six-foot seven-inch Junior Osmar Garcia-Araujo led the team with nine rebounds. Anderson (6-0, 1-0) will host Mars Hill next Saturday to continue conference play.

__________

Friday, Nov. 28

South Carolina 74, Charleston Southern 62

COLUMBIA— Despite a strong first half, the Bucs’ 35% field goal percentage ruined any chance at a comeback on Friday night at Colonial Life arena. Redshirt Junior Guard Blaine led the Bucs in points again, this time with 23 which aided his team lead. Blaine has scored 19+ points in eight of nine games this season, and averages 23 points per game.

Blaine is on pace to have the most points per game in a single season since Darnell Sneed in 1992-1993. Graduate guard Luke Williams led the Bucs with seven rebounds. Charleston Southern (5-4, 0-0) will play at UT Martin on Tuesday.

__________

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Charleston Southern 93, Piedmont 81

CHARLESTON— Brycen Blaine led the Bucs with 25 points in just 28 minutes of play during the domination of the Lions on Tuesday night at CSU Fieldhouse. The Bucs took the lead under two minutes into the game with a 20-2 run and never gave it up.

Blaine co-led the team with eight rebounds while three other Buccaneers scored 11 points each. The Bucs shot just 44% from the field and 73% from the free throw line.

_________

North Greenville 83, Lees-McRae 72

TIVERVILLE— The Trailblazers never trailed against Lees-McRae on Tuesday evening in Hayes Gymnasium during the first conference matchup of the season. North Greenville went on a 12-0 run midway through the first half which aided the dominant victory. Senior guard Savion Brown led the team with 23 points through 35 minutes. Brown is now 5th on the team in points, despite just playing two games.

The Trailblazers leading scorer, Carter Bobbitt scored 14 points and co-led the team with nine rebounds. North Greenville dominated from the free throw line and nailed 22-25 in the second half. North Greenville (3-2, 1-0) will host Converse University on Wednesday.

_________

Monday, Nov. 24

Anderson 133, Bob Jones 74

ANDERSON— Anderson crushed its all-time single game points record on Monday with a whopping 133 at Abney Athletic Center. The Trojans boasted seven players with 10+ points, and four with 15+. Rashawn Inglemon and Kadyn Dawkins led the team with 21 points each but both played less than half the game. James Repass scored 10 points and led the team with seven rebounds in just 16 minutes.

The Trojans shot an absurd 68% from the field, and 63% from three. Anderson improved to 2-0 all time against the Bruins.