My Favorite Hymn: “There Is a Fountain”

“There Is a Fountain Filled with Blood” was written by William Cowper in the late 18th century, born out of his deep personal suffering and his conversion to Christ.

Cowper (pronounced “Cooper”) was born in 1731 in Berkhamsted, England. He was a gifted poet and hymn writer who also suffered with deep, recurring depression. After a mental breakdown in 1763, he spent more than a year in an asylum, where he experienced a profound Christian conversion. His depression, however, continued to afflict him throughout his life.

In 1767, Cowper moved to Olney, where he formed a close friendship with John Newton — the former slave trader who became an Anglican minister and later wrote “Amazing Grace.”

In God’s providence, Newton was the human instrument who kept Cowper alive and functioning for many years. He did so, in part, by constantly encouraging Cowper to write hymns with him. Together they eventually produced the Olney Hymns — 349 hymns published in 1779. Cowper wrote 67 of them. Many consider “There Is a Fountain” to be the greatest of them all.

A Fountain Opened

The hymn draws its imagery from Zechariah 13:1: “In that day there shall be a fountain opened to the house of David and to the inhabitants of Jerusalem for sin and for uncleanness.” More broadly, it reflects the major biblical theme of redemption by the blood of Christ, which that fountain represents (John 19:34; Eph. 1:7; Col. 1:20; Heb. 9:12–14).

The first stanza testifies to the power of the blood of Christ, the Great High Priest, to do what no man could do for himself — atone for his sins committed against a holy God: “There is a fountain filled with blood drawn from Immanuel’s veins, and sinners plunged beneath that flood lose all their guilty stains.”

The second stanza offers assurance to those who believe their sins are too vile and too many, reminding them that God “saves to the uttermost all who come to him”: “The dying thief rejoiced to see that fountain in his day, and there may I, though vile as he, wash all my sins away.”

The third stanza affirms that although the blood was shed 2,000 years ago, it continues to save today and will do so until the last saint is taken to glory. God’s method of saving does not change, nor does it need to. The cross will accomplish its purpose: “Dear dying Lamb, Thy precious blood shall never lose its pow’r, till all the ransomed Church of God be saved to sin no more.”

The fourth stanza portrays the effect this blessed message of salvation has on the believer — it becomes the source of rejoicing and the subject of testimony throughout life. Appropriately, this verse appears on the gravestone of the English preacher Charles H. Spurgeon, for it captured the essence of his preaching: “E’er since by faith I saw the stream Thy flowing wounds supply, redeeming love has been my theme and shall be till I die.”

Final Two Stanzas Somewhat Obscure

Sadly, most hymnals omit the two final stanzas. The fifth stanza, which is somewhat of a crescendo, proclaims the glorious truth that the message of salvation through the blood of Christ will echo throughout eternity as the redeemed join the heavenly chorus in praise, saying, “Salvation belongs to our God who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb!” (Rev. 7:10). “When this poor lisping, stamm’ring tongue lies silent in the grave, then in a nobler, sweeter song, I’ll sing of thy power to save.”

The final stanza, which appears extremely rarely, is a statement of Cowper’s personal hope, the hope of all believers:

Lord, I believe Thou hast prepared,

(Unworthy though I be)

For me a blood-bought free reward,

A golden harp for me.

This hymn is one of many examples of God using the trials, troubles, and often the deep despair of His people to produce works that bless millions of His people for centuries.