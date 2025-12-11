National WMU’s Wisdom-Martin Announces 2027 Retirement Plans

Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director-treasurer of WMU-SBC, announced Dec. 10 that she will retire in January 2027, which will mark 36 years of devoted ministry service. Wisdom-Martin has led WMU-SBC since October 2016.

She shared her intention to retire with the WMU-SBC executive board — comprised of state WMU presidents and executive directors — during a called meeting and then with WMU-SBC staff.

“After much prayer, reflection and conversation with my family, I am asking the WMU executive board to begin the search for a new executive director-treasurer as I will retire January of 2027,” Wisdom-Martin shared. “Faithfulness in this season calls me to be present with my family in a way that cannot be sustained by the obligations of my current ministry role.

“Our mission remains unchanged because it is rooted in God’s calling, not in one individual,” she continued. “God’s plan for this organization is bigger than any single person’s role. I have every confidence the Lord will guide and undergird WMU. His faithfulness does not change.”

Wisdom-Martin voiced gratitude for national WMU staff and presented next steps.

“I am proud of how you serve others so selflessly and with excellence,” she said. “I am more confident than ever in WMU’s future because of you and our valued stakeholders. I do not intend to slow down. Together, we will continue to serve faithfully.”

Wisdom-Martin said she and WMU President Connie Dixon believe God is already preparing the right person to lead WMU forward. Dixon will appoint a search committee soon.

“It is the board’s role to find the next executive director-treasurer,” Wisdom-Martin said. “They will seek the Lord’s direction, confident that He will make the path clear. We will move forward with gratitude for what has been and hope for what is to come. This will not be a disruption, but a continuation of God’s unfolding story of this ministry.”

Partnering in SBC missions

With steadfast dedication, Wisdom-Martin has diligently sought the Lord’s direction as she has led national WMU with what she calls “predetermined obedience,” an expression adopted from one of her mentors.

Jeff Iorg, president of the SBC Executive Committee, said, “Working with Sandy over the past several years has been a delight. Her passion for missions, personal devotion to Jesus and determination to lead Woman’s Missionary Union to make a kingdom impact has inspired and motivated me to be a better leader. Sandy’s genuine humility is a model for all of us. She has served with honor and we will miss her contributions to the Great Commission Council and other national leadership platforms.”

During WMU’s January board meeting last year, Kevin Ezell, president of the North American Mission Board, stated, “Missions in the SBC would not be what it is if it were not for WMU and if it were not for Sandy Wisdom-Martin. We are very grateful for her, and we are grateful for how you support our missionaries. They are overwhelmed with gratitude when we tell them all that you do.”

In her role, Wisdom-Martin led WMU to help raise more than $513.5 million for the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering and more than $1.4 billion for the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering since 2017. These offerings were begun by WMU and directly support missions personnel. Thanks to sacrificial giving among Southern Baptists, both of these offerings had record high giving in 2024. Knowing that church attendance and giving would be down during the COVID pandemic, Wisdom-Martin even engaged WMU leaders across the country in 2020 to handwrite more than 18,000 letters asking churches to support the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering.

In addition to helping raise funds for these two offerings, Wisdom-Martin has proactively promoted giving to the SBC’s Cooperative Program and to the WMU Foundation to advance the gospel as well as practical ways to involve more believers in evangelism.

Wisdom-Martin often says, “We are failing to do the one thing Jesus told us to do, and that is to make disciples.”

“It is incumbent on every Christ follower to proclaim the gospel,” she stated. “This responsibility cannot be abdicated. We have church members who get married in the church and get buried in the church and live their entire life without once sharing their faith. This is the greatest tragedy of our generation — that we would not personally take responsibility for the sacred task entrusted to each of us.”

This conviction led Wisdom-Martin to seek partnerships in which WMU could provide practical resources for discipleship and evangelism. She also wrote countless articles, conferences and public addresses designed to encourage and equip others to share their faith. In the past 10 years, Wisdom-Martin has led WMU to be fully focused on its mandate of making disciples of Jesus who live on mission.

Leading with vision, inspiration and innovation

“Sandy is a dynamic leader, one of the most creative thinkers I have ever known and a dedicated woman of God,” said Connie Dixon, president, WMU-SBC. “She has sought to build bridges and strengthen relationships with all SBC entities and leaders. Her genuine love for others is so apparent. Whether speaking on a national platform, writing inspiring articles, serving on a mission trip or leading children’s Sunday school in her church each week, Sandy inspires all ages to grow stronger in their spiritual walk.”

Linda Cooper, who served as president of WMU-SBC from 2015 until 2021 alongside Wisdom-Martin, agreed.

“A great leader is one who is both strong and kind,” Cooper said. “They lead compassionately and confidently as they inspire others. Sandy Wisdom-Martin is the epitome of a great leader.

“Her leadership has never been about her title or position,” Cooper continued. “It was simply about one life influencing another to make disciples of Jesus who live on mission. Sandy certainly influenced my life and countless others whom her life touched as she has humbly led national WMU. I was honored to serve alongside her.”

During her tenure, Wisdom-Martin led the organization through a global pandemic that she described at the time as a crisis that negatively affected WMU’s bottom line, but positively amplified its mission. With plummeting sales during a time when churches were closed and missions groups were not meeting, WMU increased efforts to engage others in missions in different ways. Just a few examples include reaching out to SBC seminary presidents with an offer to help international students stranded on campuses, sending daily prompts via email encouraging prayer for pastors and missionaries, working with the International Mission Board and state WMUs to offer assistance with a surge in requests for missionary housing and launching a podcast that grew to 63 episodes.

Other significant accomplishments include:

—Ensuring WMU is in a strong financial position. Wisdom-Martin said, “We have worked incredibly hard over the past several years to cut budgets and ‘right size’ our organization based on revenue projections. Our goal has been to simplify and put limited resources where they can make the most impact for the kingdom.”

—Implementing more than 100 upgrades related to the WMU building, systems and operations to improve efficiencies and support cost-saving initiatives.

—Meeting water needs around the world through 120 Pure Water, Pure Love grants given since 2017. These grants — totaling approximately $2 million — represent about 75 percent of all Pure Water, Pure Love grants awarded since WMU expanded this ministry in 2005. This vital ministry also continues to provide missions personnel with water filters as they serve.

—Highlighting the importance of the Cooperative Program through articles and speaking engagements, but most notably in building a floating house out of craft stick units collected from children’s missions groups and others to demonstrate cooperation and what can happen when we all work together.

—Beginning quarterly virtual meetings to connect and build relationships with international WMU leaders across the globe.

—Expanding leadership development opportunities through WMU’s Christian Women’s Leadership Center by changing the format from instructor-led to self-paced and adding eight new courses while updating others.

Julie Walters is corporate communication manager for national WMU.