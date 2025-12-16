New and Noteworthy Books — December 2025

The Sing! Hymnal (Crossway, 2025) edited by Keith and Kristyn Getty

Blending music and poetry, hymns beautifully bring Christian theology to life. With each verse, rich lyrics echo the timeless truths of Scripture and proclaim the unchanging message of salvation. For centuries, Christians have used these treasured resources in private and corporate worship, and The Sing! Hymnal now presents the profound beauty of hymnody to the next generation.

Curated by veteran hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty, this new hymnal presents a collection of timeless classic and contemporary hymns, created to deepen worship and foster unity among God’s people through the power of song. Featuring liturgical readings, psalms paired with popular hymns, catechism and creedal readings, this hymnal will deeply edify and equip attendees during Sunday morning services.

One of the most compelling features of Sing! is a collection of hymn stories that briefly unfold the context, meaning, and stories that stand behind the lyrics, situations, and authors of each hymn.

Authority: How Godly Rule Protects the Vulnerable, Strengthens Communities, and Promotes Human Flourishing (Crossway, 2025) by Jonathan Leeman

In every position of power — from executives and world leaders to church elders and parents — lies the potential for life-giving leadership or destructive corruption. Driven by sinful pride or opportunism, many people abuse their God-given authority, harming the ones they’re called to lead and contributing to a skeptical attitude toward leadership.

The answer to bad authority, however, is not no authority, but good authority — the kind that, according to Scripture, causes those under it to flourish.

Leeman shows that authority, done biblically, is not only good but essential to human flourishing. Through Scripture and many firsthand stories, he presents five attributes of positive authority and warns against sinfulness that corrupts leadership.

Meet the Puritans: A Guide to Their Lives and Books, 2nd Edition (Reformation Heritage, 2025) by Joel R. Beeke, Randall J. Pederson, and Fraser E. Jones

If your impression of the Puritans comes from grim portraits, high collars, and joyless sermons, Meet the Puritans will surprise you in the best way. Behind those caricatures lies a warm, Christ-centered spiritual tradition shaped by people who loved Scripture, treasured grace, and sought to glorify God in every part of life.

The Puritans took life seriously — because they took God seriously. Grace and guilt, love and sacrifice, heaven and hell weren’t abstractions to them; they were urgent realities. Today, when conviction of sin is dismissed as gloom, when earnest faith is pitied, and when diligent obedience is labeled as legalism, we desperately need their witness.

If you hunger for depth, for holiness, for real communion with God, open these pages. Let these lives challenge you and these writings nourish you. Take the time to meet the Puritans — you’ll find in them deep truths, godly examples, and an exalted Christ.

Why Johnny Can’t Sing Hymns: How Pop Culture Rewrote the Hymnal (P&R, 2010) by T. David Gordon

Music has changed the way we think … and worship. Our pop-music culture has made worship a conflict area rather than a source of unity. Gordon uncovers the issues and points to solutions.