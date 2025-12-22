The Birth of Jesus Transcends Global Political Chaos

We live in a day of shifting global geopolitical alliances coupled with a changing and chaotic political atmosphere here in the United States. In fact, it would not be an exaggeration to characterize all of Western civilization as enduring upheaval and vexing degrees of uncertainty.

The disturbing alignment of Iran (along with its proxies, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis) with China, Russia, and now North Korea is threatening the stability of the current world order. The Middle East is in chaos, with Israel facing increasing attacks from all sides. The fragile ceasefire between the IDF and Hamas fighters offers little comfort and no guarantee of a lasting peace. The worldwide meteoric rise of antisemitism has led to an alarming rise in violence against the Jews. Western nations, long defenders of Israel as a legitimate Jewish state and as the only constitutional democracy in the Middle East, are showing serious cracks in their commitment to its defense.

Domestically, chaos seems to be the order of the day as the political divide widens and political violence spreads. Both major political parties are mired in internal fights that threaten the stability of the republic. The recent government shutdown only added to the already low confidence Americans have in the government. Socialist politicians — who stoke the fires of antisemitism, lend tacit support to radical Islam, openly criticize capitalism, and unapologetically embrace communism — are gaining a political foothold in some of America’s largest cities.

Civil discourse has been replaced by vitriol and vulgarity as social media and podcasting explode with hosts who gain large followings by peddling outrageous conspiracy theories and patently false narratives. Currently, the most-listened-to podcast in the world has reached new heights of listenership by promoting false narratives while platforming purveyors of hate and division.

As we prepare to celebrate the wondrous incarnation of Christ, believers, during these confusing and concerning times, should remember that the political environment that formed the backdrop of Jesus’ birth was also a time of great instability. God’s people, the Jews, had suffered hundreds of years of captivity under various despotic conquerors, including the Babylonians, the Persians, the Greeks, and, most recently, the Romans. The royal census and tax registrations that sent Mary and Joseph to a stable in Bethlehem were ordered by Caesar Augustus, who was in the process of solidifying his control and reorganizing the empire after years of civil war. While his decree described by Luke in the opening words of chapter 2 was not directly related to the end of the civil wars, it represented the ongoing efforts of Rome to keep its vast conquered territory under control.

At the time of Jesus’ birth, the Jewish people were living under the crushing political and military power of Rome. Rome elevated Herod the Great from governor of Galilee to king of Judea on Rome’s behalf. He was a paranoid, emotionally unstable and evil despot who ruled by intimidation, murder, and cruelty. It was said of Herod that it would be better to be his pig than his son. His paranoia drove him to kill his sons and many other relatives who might challenge his rule.

At the time of Jesus’ birth, the people of Bethlehem were suffering under their Roman conquerors and the corrupt spiritual and political leadership of the Sanhedrin. Zealots, who believed the Messiah would come to crush the Romans, trafficked in conspiracy theories and sowed seeds of rebellion that would be met with cruel, brute force. In this environment, the people eked out an impoverished living and dreamed of their liberation.

The cry of a baby shattered the Bethlehem night and split history in two within this environment. Angels announced the birth to shepherds, who hurried to worship the true King. Approximately 33 years later, the man that baby became bore His cross to Calvary, where He opened the way to heaven for all who believe. When hope lay buried in the darkness of political oppression, God stepped into human history, bringing light and life out of darkness and death.

In our day of political and cultural upheaval, as we prepare to celebrate Jesus’ birth, may we remember “the kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers were gathered together, against the Lord and against His Anointed” (Acts 4:26), and yet He triumphed over them through the cross. He rose from the grave, He is alive, and He is the ruler of the kings of the earth!