What the Bible Says About … The Unpardonable Sin (Part 2)

To understand the nature of the unpardonable sin, one must consider both the passage’s broader biblical context and the immediate situation in which Jesus spoke. Jesus set the passage in its broader theological context when He affirmed a truth repeated throughout Scripture: No sin places anyone beyond the reach of God’s grace and mercy — provided the sinner turns to Him in humble faith and repentance (Matt. 12:31; Mark 3:28).

With this biblical truth firmly established, the immediate context clarifies the specific nature of the unpardonable sin in Matthew 12:32 and Mark 3:29.

~ Fixed, Willful Rejection ~

Since Scripture consistently teaches that all sins are forgivable when there is sincere faith and repentance, the unpardonable sin necessarily involves a deliberate refusal to repent and believe. This is precisely what the narratives of Matthew 12 and Mark 3 illustrate.

Both passages record that Jesus healed a man who was both blind and mute — a miraculous act that led the crowds rightly to recognize Him as the promised Messiah. Yet the religious leaders refused to acknowledge what had been plainly revealed. Instead of accepting the miracle as divine confirmation, they accused Jesus of acting by demonic power. Jesus directly refuted their claim, exposing the irrationality of their unbelief.

The unpardonable sin is a fixed, willful refusal to receive Jesus in the face of incontrovertible evidence — a rejection not only of facts but of the Holy Spirit’s witness to His identity. In Matthew 12 and Mark 3, this blasphemy against the Holy Spirit takes the specific historical form: attributing the Spirit’s work to Satan — deliberately and knowingly denying the Spirit’s testimony.

The religious leaders illustrate one way this sin can be committed, but its essence is the rejection of the Spirit’s witness to Christ. To limit the unpardonable sin only to their precise accusation unduly narrows its scope.

~ Heinous but Not Unforgivable Sins ~

The popular notion that uttering a derogatory remark against the Holy Spirit — grave as that may be — renders a person eternally unforgivable raises theological and interpretive concerns. For one, it would exclude those unable to speak, such as the mute, from even the possibility of committing such a sin. More critically, this view stands at odds with the broader witness of Scripture, which affirms that any sin can be forgiven. The true concern is not a single utterance, or even a series of actions, but a settled condition of the heart resulting from a willful rejection of the truth.

The use of the imperfect tense in the phrase “because they were saying that he had an unclean spirit” reinforces this understanding of the unpardonable sin. This tense “were saying” suggests ongoing, repeated action and a settled disposition of mind — indicating a hardened, willful rejection of the truth.

It reveals the religious leaders’ persistent and deliberate attitude, which brought them dangerously close to committing the unpardonable sin. Importantly, Jesus does not say they have already committed this sin; rather, He warns them that they are on the verge of doing so by attributing the work of the Holy Spirit to Satan rather than believing and submitting to the truth.

~ What About Blasphemy vs. Jesus? ~

These biblical accounts raise a profound question: If both Jesus and the Holy Spirit are fully God, why is blasphemy against the Spirit considered unforgivable while blasphemy against Jesus can be forgiven?

The difference lies in the nature of the rejection.

Blasphemy against Jesus may stem from ignorance — people might misunderstand or reject Him during His earthly ministry without fully recognizing His divine identity. In contrast, the Holy Spirit serves as the final and clearest witness to Christ, convicting the world of sin and affirming Jesus as the Messiah (John 15:26, 16:8).

To reject the Spirit’s testimony is to reject God’s ultimate offer of grace, closing the door to repentance and forgiveness. As one writer noted: “The ignorant may be informed and the weak may be strengthened, but by the willful rejection of God’s Spirit, one denies himself the only help toward repentance and faith.” This is not a limitation of God’s grace, but rather a rejection of God’s grace. This sin is unforgivable, not because God’s mercy is limited, but because the person has cut himself off from the very means of grace — the Spirit who leads to repentance and faith.

~ Not a One-Time Act ~

Thus, the unpardonable sin is not a one-time act or a specific violation — like breaking one of the Ten Commandments — which can be forgiven. Instead, it reflects a settled posture of the heart: a deliberate, ongoing refusal to accept the Holy Spirit’s testimony about who Christ is and what He has done to accomplish salvation.

When the unpardonable sin is properly understood, it is evident that a true believer — one who has embraced Christ and His atoning sacrifice — cannot be guilty of this sin. The unbeliever, assuredly, must heed the warning of the apostle Paul: “Behold, now is the favorable time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Cor. 6:2), and the writer of Hebrews: “Today if you hear His voice, do not harden your hearts” (Heb. 3:15).

(Editors’ note: For Part 1 of “What the Bible Says About … The Unpardonable Sin,” please see https://baptistcourier.com/2025/11/what-the-bible-says-about-the-unpardonable-sin-part-1/.)

— Walter Johnson is a recently retired dean of the College of Christian Studies at North Greenville University, where he taught and served for 32 years.