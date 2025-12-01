Womens College Hoops: NGU Nips JCS 53-51

TIGERVILLE—The term ‘never give up’ was the motto for the North Greenville women’s basketball team as it came back in the fourth quarter to beat Johnson C. Smith 53-51 at home on November 20.

The game started slow for NGU. Both team scored back-to back-points to start the game, but Johnson Smith would have a 13-7 run to lead after one quarter 15-8. The second quarter was a different game. Greenville would cut the Johnson Smith lead to 23-20 at halftime with a 12 point performance with shots from Amiyah Ware, Kayla Gaston and Jayla Cook and defensive rebounds from Maliyiah Mason.

Both teams scored 15 in the third quarter before Greenville powered its way to a 18-13 fourth quarter performance for the come behind win.

Cook finished with 13 points to lead Greenville. Amiyah Clark-Lamelle had 11 points.

Gaston finished with seven rebounds. She also had 12 points.

Box Score

__________

NGU Defeats Georgia College

TIGERVILLE—A strong first quarter set the tone for North Greenville University’s lady basketballers to knock off Georgia College 67-56 at home on November 22.

After one quarter, North Greenville led 18-12. Georgia had a 17-14 second quarter win, but Greenville held onto the lead 32-29 at halftime. Greenville would outscore Georgia 35-27 in the second half to win.

Amiyah Ware and Jayla Cook each had 15 points in the game. Maliyiah Mason had 11. Janyla Williams led Greenville with eight rebounds. Cook led with five assists.

Box Score

__________

NGU Falls to Lees McRae

TIGERVILLE—North Greenville played neck-and-neck with Lees McRae for four quarters on November 25.

Down by just two points 19-17 after one quarter and one point 57-56 at the end of three quarters, LM had a 27-21 fourth-quarter showing to defeat Greenville 84-77.

For Greenville, Cook excelled by putting up 19 points. She was 50 percent from the field. Quinn Johnston had 15 points in the game. Maliyah Mason led defensively with 11 rebounds.

Box Score

__________

Charleston Southern Overcomes SC State

CHARLESTON—A strong start set the tone for the Charleston Southern game with South Carolina State at home on November 22.

A 13-7 first quarter start was quickly erased by a 15-6 Carolina second quarter win to put Charleston down 22-19 at halftime. However, a 18-17 Carolina second quarter showdown victory was followed by a 17-11 fourth quarter run by Charleston that gave them the win 53-51.

Caelan Ellis led offensively for Charleston with 16 points. Tyonna Bailey had 12 while Asha Sea had 11. Alaina Nettles had nine points and also led with 10 rebounds.

Box Score

__________

Georgia Southern Defeats Lady Bucs

CHARLESTON—Thelma Barbitch had 23 points against Georgia Southern at home on November 25, but it wasn’t enough. Georgia Southern won 65-57.

Georgia Southern jumped out to a 17-10 first quarter lead, then CSU outscored Southern 15-14 in the second quarter to trail 31-25 at the half. Southern had a 22-15 third quarter win and Charleston rebounded with a 17-12 fourth quarter victory, but it wasn’t enough.

For Charleston, Alianna Nettles had 10 rebounds defensively.

Box Score