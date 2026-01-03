3… 2… 1… Happy New Year!

On New Year’s Eve, 1 million visitors flooded into Time Square hotels, neighboring blocks, and the immediate area awaiting the iconic ball drop. When the gates opened at 10 a.m., they flooded into the square to wait for 14 hours until the clock struck midnight. When the ball finally dropped, cheers erupted while confetti filled the air.

In less than 48 hours, they will all go back to their respective homes with a story to tell, a New Year’s resolution already broken, and a city left desperate for the gospel. There are 20 million people from every country of the world who reside within a 75-mile radius of Time Square. Only about 4 percent would consider themselves evangelical believers.

Ten thousand of the 20 million will be wearing a coat this New Year’s Eve that SCBaptists gave them earlier in December through Coats and the City ministry. Thirty-eight SCBaptist and NCBaptist churches partnered with 50 NYC churches to collect and distribute 10,000 coats to immigrants and people in need. The gospel was given with each coat, along with a listening ear from someone who loved Jesus.

Harvey was one of the recipients five years ago. He lived in the government-subsidized apartments near Queens Church, a NAMB church plant. As he stood drinking coffee with pastor Larry Mayberry, he poured out his soul and received prayer. He would later confess Christ as Lord and was baptized in Larry’s backyard during the COVID 19 pandemic. This year he was handing out coats, and on Sunday he will open the door for you at Queens Church, where he is an active church member.

“And the King will answer them, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me’” (Matt. 25:40).

Do something for Jesus in 2026. Who needs you to go outside of South Carolina and share the hope of Jesus? New York City is one of six strategic cities in North America that SCBaptists are focusing on to send churches and share the gospel. Maybe God is calling you to go to one of these cities.

The celebration in Time Square on New Year’s Eve is a soft golf clap compared to the roar of the party in heaven when Harvey came to know Christ. Keep the party going. 3… 2… 1… Go!