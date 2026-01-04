4 ways to invite someone to church

Invitations matter more than we often realize. Most people who visit a church do not come because of a clever slogan, a polished website, or even a well-timed social media post. They come because someone they know invited them. That “someone” makes all the difference.

In this article, I want to look at four types of invitations—C⁰, C¹, C², and C³. The letter “C” refers to personal closeness. The number reflects the depth of relationship between the inviter and the invitee. The higher the number, the more effective the invitation.

Not all invitations are equal. Some feel distant and impersonal. Others feel warm, trusted, and safe. Understanding these differences can help churches focus less on volume and more on relationships.

When churches align their outreach with how people actually respond to invitations, evangelism becomes more natural—and far more fruitful.

C⁰: Not a Personal Invitation

C⁰ represents the least effective form of “invitation,” and in truth, it is not really an invitation at all. C⁰ has zero closeness. There is no personal relationship involved, no direct ask, and no sense of intentional connection.

Most C⁰ efforts revolve around an event—a musical, a barbecue, a fall festival, a holiday program, or something similar. These events are usually marketed internally in the church and externally through social media, community calendars, email lists, or the church website. The assumption is that if the event is attractive enough, people will simply show up and then come to a church worship service.

That assumption is rarely correct. Very few guests come to church through C⁰ alone. People who have no relational connection to a church seldom show up at a worship service.

C⁰ events can still have a place. They can create visibility, provide a next step for someone who has already been invited personally, and give church members something tangible to invite others to. In that sense, they work best as support, not strategy.

The problem arises when church members treat C⁰ as a substitute for personal invitations. “The church is hosting something” quietly replaces “I invited someone.” It feels like outreach, but it avoids the relational step where real effectiveness begins.

C¹: The Informational Invitation

C¹ moves a step beyond C⁰ because a church member is now involved. There is still limited closeness, but there is at least some personal effort. It is best described as the informational invitation.

In this category, members distribute invitations in tangible forms such as printed cards, door hangers, or flyers. Sometimes these are handed directly to people. Other times they are left at homes in a neighborhood or placed on doors. While the interaction may be brief—or even nonexistent—the key difference is that a church member has intentionally delivered the information rather than relying solely on digital or internal promotion.

Because of that effort, C¹ invitations tend to be modestly more effective than C⁰. Churches often see a response rate of around 2% to 3%. That may not sound impressive, but it is measurable movement. Interestingly, some of the fruit from C¹ does not show up immediately. Guests may attend weeks or even months later after seeing the invitation multiple times or during a season of personal openness.

Still, C¹ has clear limitations. There is little relational trust. The invitation communicates awareness, not warmth. It answers the question “What is happening?” but rarely addresses the deeper question, “Why should I go?”

C¹ works best when churches understand its role. It is not a primary growth strategy, but it is not meaningless either. It demonstrates effort, creates visibility, and opens a small door. Most importantly, it can serve as a bridge—nudging members toward the more relational invitations where effectiveness truly increases.

C²: The Connected Invitation

C² represents a highly effective form of invitation. It is a connected invitation. In this category, a church member invites someone to an event or to a worship service and then takes an additional, intentional step: they ask to meet beforehand.

That step matters. A great deal.

Rather than walking into an unfamiliar church alone, the guest arrives with someone they know. There is a plan in place. Someone is expecting them. The environment immediately feels safer and more familiar.

C² invitations involve real relational effort. Conversations happen before the invitation is extended. Questions are answered. Expectations are gently set. The church member is not merely passing along information; they are offering presence. While the relationship may not yet be deep, it is personal enough to reduce fear and uncertainty.

Because of this connection, the effectiveness rate is often around 40% or higher. People are far more likely to say yes when they know they will not be alone. Trust, even at a modest level, dramatically changes response.

Still, C² is not the highest level of closeness. The relationship may be developing rather than established. The invitation is warm, but not yet rooted in deep friendship.

Even so, churches that emphasize C² invitations will see significantly more guests. It moves outreach from impersonal to relational—and sets the stage for the most effective invitation of all.

C³: The Relational Invitation

C³ is the most effective type of invitation because it is built on real relationships. Connections take place outside of the worship service, long before anyone is asked to attend a church event.

Often, it begins over a meal, a cup of coffee, or shared time in everyday life. Trust is already forming. Stories are exchanged. Faith conversations emerge naturally. When an invitation is finally extended, it feels less like an ask and more like a next step.

C³ also happens inside the church. Members invite others to smaller, relational environments such as life groups, community groups, or Sunday School classes. Because these settings are personal and familiar, the barriers are lower. People are not stepping into a crowd; they are stepping into a relationship.

This level of closeness produces the highest response rates—often 70% or higher. The reason is simple. People say yes to people they know. They respond to invitations that come from trust, not transactions.

C³ invitations require time and intentionality. They cannot be rushed or mass-produced. But they reflect the heart of discipleship. The goal is not attendance alone; it is connection that leads to belonging.

Churches that prioritize C³ invitations create a culture where outreach feels natural and sustainable. Evangelism becomes relational, not programmatic. And growth follows—not because of better events, but because people are being invited into genuine community.

What Is the Best Invitational Strategy?

The most effective invitational strategy is not complicated, but it is intentional. It begins by reminding church members that meaningful outreach requires personal involvement. Programs and promotions can support the process, but they cannot replace relationships. The closer the connection, the greater the impact.

Second, churches should be deliberate about moving members along the closeness pathway. Many are comfortable with C¹ and willing to distribute invitations. Some are ready for C² and will meet someone beforehand. The goal, however, should always be C³—relational invitations rooted in ongoing connection. Leaders can help by clearly teaching these categories and modeling them.

Third, invitational opportunities should be prioritized on the church calendar. Meals, group launches, social gatherings, and low-barrier entry points are not “extras.” They are central to outreach. When relational moments are treated as core ministries, members gain clarity and confidence about when and how to invite others.

Finally, these efforts must be repeated. One-time events rarely produce lasting fruit. Relationships grow through consistency, not novelty. Churches that build a rhythm of invitational opportunities see momentum increase over time.

The best strategy is simple: equip people, create space for relationships, and stay at it. When churches commit to that path, invitations become more natural, guests feel more welcomed, and growth becomes a byproduct of genuine connection rather than a goal pursued in isolation.

This article originally appeared at ChurchAnswers.com. Thom Rainer is the retired president of LifeWay Christian Resources.