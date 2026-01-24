Women’s College Hoops: NGU Uses Strong First Half to Beat Columbia

TIGERVILLE—North Greenville (8-11, 3-7) came out aggressive and hit the ground running against Columbia College January 21, beating Columbia College 64-57.

The visitors scored first then Austin Johnson tied the game at three one minute into the game. Then, NGU took control. The Lady Trailblazers led 18-9 after one quarter and outshot Columbia 15-13 in the second quarter to lead 33-22 at halftime. NGU added 23 more points to their total to lead 56-41 after three quarters. Columbia won round four 16-8, but it wasn’t enough.

Greenville’s Janyia Williams had a solid showing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She had one assist and one steal. Maliyiah Mason had eight points, six rebounds and one assist. Quinn Johnston had seven points, five rebounds and two steals. Kayla Gaston also had seven points. She had six rebounds and one assist. Ja’sia Booth, Austin Johnson, Emery Lindsey, Isabel Waite and Julia Edwards had five points each. Jayla Cook and Sydney Ballard had two points each.

As a team, NGU shot 37 percent from the field and 71 percent from the free throw line.

Box Score

__________

Despite a Slow Second Half, Lenoir-Rhyne Downs Anderson 81-72

HICKORY, N.C.—For the first seven minutes of Anderson Universities (7-10, 3-8 SAC) basketball game with conference opponent Lenoir-Rhyne (13-4, 9-2 SAC), the Trojans were in complete command. Leading 15-9, Lenoir went on a 12-2 run to lead 21-17 at the buzzer and kept the lead and took home the win 81-72 January 21.

The Lady Bears outscored Anderson 22-16 in the second. AU outscored Lenoir-Rhyne 22-16 in the third and 22-17 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.

“We battled hard all game. I was very proud of that effort,” coach Jonathon Barbaree said. “I’m excited where this team is headed and the start of the second half the season. It’s coming, you can see it!”

Trojans junior Kyla Cain scored a career-high 18 points, had seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Freshman Ashley Hill had 15 points and nine rebounds. Senior Ashlyn Sheridan scored 14 points with five rebounds. Ciara Harris scored 13 points with four assists. Junior Jayla Cal had five assists.

Anderson was 43 percent from the field and 66 percent from the free throw line.

Box Score