‘Be-happy-tudes’: Overcoming Your Fears and Anxiety Through Joy

With a crowd on a Galilean hillside, Jesus shared a message of hope: the way to find true happiness in life. To those searching for an abundant, joyful life, He offers … the “Be-happy-tudes.”

I imagine a crowd gathering to hear a much-talked-about, miracle-working teacher. Some were fishermen from villages dotting the shores of the nearby lake, town merchants, farmers fresh from tending grain fields, shepherds from herds grazing nearby, religious leaders from Capernaum, and women with children dashing about, laughing and playing.

Hundreds, even thousands, had come. What was it they wanted to hear? What was it that I would want to hear? Perhaps we are similar — burdened by anxiety, fears, strife, sickness, disappointments, and grief. In short, life. With them, Jesus shared the blessing of discovering how to be truly happy, to experience the joy-filled life:

Happy are … the poor in spirit.

Being poor in spirit requires a humble dependence on God. We like to rely on our ability, intelligence, looks, or cleverness. Instead, we must trust in God: the source of help, hope and strength.

Happy are … those who mourn.

It sounds like a paradox, perhaps a double entendre. In one sense, Jesus appears to be talking about grieving over the loss of a loved one. In another sense, He may be referring to remorse over sin and wrongdoing. Jesus came to offer comfort and forgiveness … and eternal life.

Happy are … the meek.

Jesus was neither a spineless wimp nor lacking in conviction. So, He must be saying something else. William Barclay translates: “Blessed is the man who has the humility to know his own ignorance, his own weakness, and his own need.” Give God the praise and glory due; dispel pride and conceit.

Happy are … those who hunger and thirst for righteousness.

Picture a starving child in a famine-stricken land or a sun-parched traveler on a desert dune. This is a soul-searching inquiry: How badly do you want to do what is right, to help others who are being mistreated, to correct injustices, to care for the hurting?

Happy are … the merciful.

Mercy is more than showing compassion. Mercy is experiencing empathy for another’s pain and suffering. It is a process of discovering and then doing what will help, even though someone may not deserve it.

Happy are … the pure in heart.

Honesty and integrity in words and actions are godly virtues — no phoniness, no trickery, no agenda, no deceit. Those who are pure in heart shun those who perpetuate evil, cruelty, lying and immorality.

Happy are … the peacemakers.

Stormy people assail others with gusts of bitterness and strife, while others strive to heal aches and bridge ravines. The latter will be called “sons of God,” for they carry on the work of Jesus: reconciliation. They seek peace when others ready themselves for battle.

Happy are … those who are persecuted.

We often confront a world that is living contrary to God’s ways. People may become uncomfortable around us and react very negatively. Jesus challenges us to stand firm in our faith.

How do the “Be-happy-tudes” bring lasting joy and happiness? Look at the rewards listed in Matthew 5. Jesus promises those who embody them: the kingdom of heaven, comfort, inheriting the earth, satisfaction, mercy, seeing God, and becoming sons of God. It doesn’t get any better than that!

The Be-happy-tudes of Jesus are more than a wish for finding happiness in the coming year; they are beacons of heaven’s eternal bliss.

— Editor’s note: This article is adapted from an “Along the Way” column from the Jan. 2, 1997, issue of The Baptist Courier.