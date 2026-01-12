Christianity’s Numbers Stabilize; Gen Z’s Faith Picture Complicated

Pew Research study finds Christianity remains stable after decades of decline, while the story for young adults remains complicated.

Since 2020, the percentage of Americans who identify as Christian has hovered in the low to mid-60s. Those with no religious preference have consistently made up almost 30 percent of the population, while those of other religions comprise less than 10 percent.

Currently, 62 percent of U.S. adults say they’re Christian, 28 percent are religiously unaffiliated, and 8 percent belong to other religions.

Additionally, other religious practices have also remained steady. The percentage of those who pray daily has been in the upper-40s, now at 46 percent. The percentage of Americans who say religion is very important in their lives has been in the mid-40s, now at 43 percent. And the percentage of those who attend religious services at least once or twice a month has been in the mid-30s, now at 34 percent.

But what about Gen Z? How do they compare with previous generations?

Gen Z’s religious status

Based on some specific findings and anecdotal evidence, many have purported that young adults are experiencing a religious revival. While Pew allows that some changes may be taking place that have yet to be captured in national surveys, they say there is “no clear evidence that this kind of nationwide religious resurgence is underway.”

Despite the general pronouncement, there are some noteworthy happenings in the religious landscape of Gen Z.

The population-wide stability has extended to Gen Z, which is noteworthy in and of itself. After years of younger generations growing increasingly secular, the past five years have been remarkably steady for Gen Z.

The gender gap in American religion has narrowed among younger generations, according to Pew Research. For adults born since 2000, men are just as likely as women to identify with a religion (58 percent v. 57 percent). Much of that, however, has not come from an increase among young adult men but rather larger declines in religiosity among women.

Young adults are still far less likely than older Americans to identify with a religion, pray daily, and say religion is very important to their lives. They are, however, nearly as likely to attend religious services at least monthly.

The research seems to indicate a much smaller percentage of nominal Christians among younger generations.

Among Americans 60 and older, more than 4 in 5 identify with a religion, almost 3 in 5 pray daily, and more than half say religion is very important in their lives. But, around 2 in 5 attend religious services at least monthly.

The gap between identification and practice is much smaller for those 30 and younger: 57 percent identify with a religion, 32 percent pray daily, 33 percent say religion is very important in their lives, and 31 percent attend religious services at least monthly.

In terms of church attendance, young adults are just as likely to show up at least monthly as all but the oldest adults. Among those 18-30, 31 percent regularly attend — compared to 29 percent of those 31-40, 31 percent of those 41-50, 33 percent of those 51-60, and 36 percent of those 61-70. Only those 70 and older (43 percent) have significantly higher attendance rates.

But there is some movement that could give churches hope for shifts among the youngest adults.

Early indications of a revival?

Pew’s findings seem to indicate the youngest adults are slightly more religious than those slightly older than them. This could be signs of a Gen Z religious rebound.

Compared to those born from 1995-2002, those born from 2003-2007 are slightly more likely to identify with a religion (61 percent v. 55 percent), pray daily (35 percent v. 30 percent), and say religion is very important to their lives (37 percent v. 32 percent). They are much more likely to say they attend religious services at least monthly (41 percent v. 26 percent).

As a word of caution, the youngest age group also includes those adults who may still live at home, so they may be more likely to attend with their parents than the age group directly above them.

Additionally, a similar phenomenon has happened before. In 2007, those born from 1985-1989 were slightly more likely than those born from 1977-1984 to say they regularly attended religious services (52 percent v. 49 percent). By 2014, both age groups had dropped, but the youngest dropped more, so they became less likely to attend at least monthly (40 percent v. 45 percent).

Warning signs

While there are some areas of hope, the Pew Research data also reveals some areas of concern for churches.

Young people today are generally less religious than young people in 2007 and 2014. They’re less likely than 18-24-year-olds in previous generations to identify with a religion, believe in God with absolute certainty, and pray daily.

Currently, far more young adults are leaving Christianity than joining it. Among those 18-34, 5 percent became Christian after having not been raised Christian, while 26 percent left Christianity after having been raised in it. Around 2 in 5 (41 percent) were raised Christian and still are, while 28 percent were not raised Christian and still aren’t Christian.

That does, however, represent some improvement over those born in the 1990s. Among 24-34-year-olds, 3 percent converted to Christianity, 31 percent left Christianity, 42 percent remain Christian, and 23 percent have never been Christian.

The youngest adults are slightly more likely to include new Christian converts and less likely to have those who leave the faith.

Again, the findings don’t give a simple picture of religion in America or among young adults. There are reasons for optimism and concern.

While continuing to reach out to new young adults, churches should seek to capitalize on the apparent fervor and devotion of those already attending. Congregations may not be filled with young adults, but the ones they have are likely fully invested in faithfully following Jesus.

