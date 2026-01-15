Churches Encouraged to Observe George Liele Missions Emphasis

Every year, churches across the Southern Baptist Convention honor the memory and legacy of George Liele and other African American and black missionary pioneers.

Liele is widely acknowledged as the first overseas missionary from the United States. A freed Georgia slave, he used his freedom to take the good news of Jesus Christ to the nations. In 1782, Liele, his wife, Hannah, and their four children left Savannah and landed in Kingston, Jamaica.

The missionary couple worked faithfully and faced many trials. By 1814, there were approximately 8,000 Baptists in Jamaica, including enslaved people, freedmen, and some white Jamaicans. As a result of Liele’s ministry, that number had grown to more than 20,000 believers by 1832.

This year, George Liele Church Planting, Evangelism, and Missions Sunday is planned for Feb. 1, 2026. The annual Southern Baptist Convention emphasis celebrates Liele’s legacy and highlights others, including:

Lott Carey , who organized African American missions in the 1800s.

, who organized African American missions in the 1800s. M. Lockridge , a faithful preacher of the gospel in the 20th century.

, a faithful preacher of the gospel in the 20th century. Sid Smith , one of the first African American Southern Baptist denominational leaders in the modern era.

, one of the first African American Southern Baptist denominational leaders in the modern era. Fred Luter, who was elected as the first African American president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

The International Mission Board encourages all Southern Baptist churches to honor the legacy of George Liele, and downloadable resources are now available.

Visit imb.org/georgeliele to find videos, a Black Church Missions brochure, information about Liele’s life and ministry, a missionary prayer guide, and additional resources.

The materials are intended to help churches reflect on Liele’s legacy and renew their commitment to gospel-centered missions at home and around the world.