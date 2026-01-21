Cities Church Leaders Address Sunday’s Worship Disruption

Leaders of Cities Church, St. Paul, Minn., released a statement Jan. 20 addressing what they called the “shameful, unlawful conduct” of protesters that disrupted their church service Sunday, Jan. 18.

The protesters “accosted members of our congregation, frightened children, and created a scene marked by intimidation and threat,” the statement said.

“Invading a church service to disrupt the worship of Jesus — or any other act of worship — is protected by neither the Christian Scriptures nor the laws of this nation.”

The Department of Justice announced Jan. 19 that it is investigating the disruption.

Though the church’s statement uses “we” in several places, Pastor Jonathan Parnell’s name is the only one listed on it. Parnell, who was leading the worship service Sunday morning, can be seen on now-viral videos attempting to regain order after protesters began chanting loudly and marching around the sanctuary.

In a separate post, Parnell wrote about how he used 1 Peter 4 to address Sunday’s events with his family. Verse 12 admonishes Christians not to be surprised when fiery trials come.

“I told them all of this is a trial, and we are tempted to be surprised,” Parnell wrote. “But, what does God say in verse 13?” Verse 13 calls believers to rejoice amid such trials because “the Spirit of glory and of God rests upon you.”

“[My children] recalled, in an instant, our church’s response, the hugs and tears and palpable unity,” he wrote. “Our love for one another truly shone through. …

“‘This is for God’s glory,’ I told them, ‘in the way of Jesus.’”

In both pieces, Parnell shared the gospel and the mission of Cities Church while also calling on law enforcement to protect the rights of Christians.

“Jesus Christ, the divine Son of God, lived, died and rose again for the rescue of all who put their faith in him,” he wrote in the first piece. “He offers a love that transcends cultures, borders, policies, and politics. As those who have been loved and rescued by him, we will not shrink from worshiping Jesus, nor will we stop ‘teaching and proclaiming the good news that Jesus is the Messiah’ (Acts 5:42).

“Church buildings are meant to be places of peace and solace, where worshipers can hear and live out this message,” he continued. “We therefore call on local, state, and national leaders to protect this fundamental right. We are evaluating next steps with our legal counsel.”

— Laura Erlanson is managing editor of Baptist Press.